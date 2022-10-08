ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres, Cruising Thanks to Darvish, 4 Home Runs, Stun Mets in Wild Card Series with 7-1 Win

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uc95Z_0iQvaX5n00
Josh Bell is pumped after his first-inning home run put the Padres up 2-0. They never relinquished he lead and beat the Mets 7-1. Photo credit: Screen shot, ESPN

The Padres put their power on display in New York – mostly from unexpected sources – as they cruised to a 7-1 win Friday to get the jump on the Mets in their National League wild-card series.

The Friars could wrap up the best-of-three series Saturday when Blake Snell takes the mound against Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

The Padres drew first blood thanks to Josh Bell, who had struggled following the August trade that brought him to San Diego. But he’s hit Met starter Max Scherzer in the past and he did again Friday, as his first-inning blast to left center brought in Jurickson Profar, who had singled. Trent Grisham added to the advantage with a two-out homer in the second.

They opened up a sizable lead, though, three innings later, following a Ha-Seong Kim single and a one-out, ground-rule double by Austin Nola. Profar stepped in and tagged Scherzer for yet another homer, this time to right for a 6-0 lead.

One out later, Manny Machado added to Scherzer’s pain with a solo knock to left center.

“We hit some mistakes when he made them,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Which he does not do very often.”

Machado’s shot knocked Scherzer out after just 4 2/3 innings as the Met starter gave up more runs than he ever had before in his post-season career. New York scored in the bottom of the fifth after the Padres’ outburst, a solo homer from Eduardo Escobar, but that was all, thanks to Yu Darvish.

Darvish went seven, giving up just the one run, along with six hits while striking out four. The Mets challenged him in the first, with two on, after he hit Francisco Lindor in the foot with a pitch and Jeff McNeil followed with a single.

But he struck out slugger Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach, who ended the inning by flying out to right. After Darvish’s departure, relievers Robert Suarez and Luis Garcia each added scoreless innings to close it out for the Padres.

It wasn’t the storyline envisioned by prognosticators. The Mets won 101 games – 12 more than the Padres – and barely were edged out for the NL-East title, while the Friars finished a distant second to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the west. If they dispatch the Mets, the top-seeded Dodgers await them in the Division Series.

It’s plausible, Bell told ESPN after the game. “Our arms are unbelievable,” he said of his team’s chances Saturday, with Snell set to follow Darvish, and closer Josh Hader looming in the bullpen.

The second game starts at 4:35 p.m. Saturday and airs on ESPN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Homer, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Local
California Sports
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Stun Mets#National League#Friars#Profar
The Associated Press

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback

The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh drove in Philadelphia's fifth run of the ninth with an RBI single, several Cardinals...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
SEATTLE, WA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy