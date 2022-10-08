ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?

For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

MSHSL releases boy’s, girl’s soccer section tournament brackets

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) releases the brackets for this seasons boy’s and girl’s section soccer tournaments. In 7A boy’s Duluth Marshall is No.2, Proctor No. 4, Two Harbors No. 6. In girl’s 7A Esko took top seed and will play No.8 Proctor, Duluth Marshall...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships

The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
ROSEMOUNT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine City, MN
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Lakeland, MN
City
Proctor, MN
City
Barnum, MN
City
Esko, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
City
Cloquet, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License

The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Ridge#Deer#Hermantown Bested Proctor#Hammer Game#F Rock Ridge 6#Crosby Ironton 43#Revcontent#House
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
MINNETONKA, MN
mprnews.org

Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero

Colin Tucker slid on rubber waders, hoisted a 50 pound pack stuffed with carbon dioxide and methane analyzers and other heavy scientific monitoring equipment, and prepared to trudge through a mucky bog in northern Minnesota. It is home to a key ingredient in the world’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Aitkin Independent Age

Lug nuts on semis

Question: I have recently noticed several semi-trucks with lug nuts on their front tires that are pointed and stick out beyond the edge of the cab. I’m concerned that they could cause damage to other vehicles. Is there a law about this? Answer: I believe you are referring to the lug nut covers. They are only a decoration and have no function of holding the rim onto the front assembly of the semi. There are no state or federal laws that prevent anyone from putting...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population

One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnehaha Falls dry

(Minneapolis, MN) - Extreme drought conditions in the Twin Cities are impacting local rivers…
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy