WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey stays undefeated, sweeps Mavericks
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team were coming off a thrilling overtime win against Minnesota State, looking to sweep the weekend on Saturday. Taylor Anderson opened the scoring for the Bulldogs just 4:57 into the game. Gabby Krause followed up scoring 23 second later, as UMD...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball wins 18th game of season
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team were 9-1 in conference play heading into Saturdays game against Upper Iowa. Last season the Peacocks triumphed over UMD 3-1. This year however the Bulldogs came to play winning the match in straight sets 3-0. Samantha Paulsen lead the team in kills...
WDIO-TV
UMD football’s offence shines in win over U-Mary
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was at home Saturday looking to win back to back games for the first time this season, hosting the U-Mary Marauders. The Bulldogs put up 21 points in the fourth quarter alone, to improve to 4-2 on the season, with a 49-14 win.
WDIO-TV
MSHSL releases boy’s, girl’s soccer section tournament brackets
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) releases the brackets for this seasons boy’s and girl’s section soccer tournaments. In 7A boy’s Duluth Marshall is No.2, Proctor No. 4, Two Harbors No. 6. In girl’s 7A Esko took top seed and will play No.8 Proctor, Duluth Marshall...
WDIO-TV
Bulldog football not underestimating UMary squad stomping into Duluth Saturday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football returns to action this Saturday for back-to-back home games hosting the University of Mary (UMary). This will be the second divisional game between both squads, however UMD holds the historic advantage leading the Marauders 14-0 in an all-time series dating back to 2006.
fox9.com
U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships
The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
WDIO-TV
Snow days ending are possible in Duluth by using online learning
Ending snow days in Duluth public schools is a possibility by having students rely on online learning during snow days. There is a set number of days requiring students in school, but snow days interrupt the academic year. This means, schools need to compensate by taking days off summer vacation or by extending school days.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how a group of Minnesota farmers lent a helping hand to a neighbor during harvest season
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN — A group of Minnesota farmers came to the aid of one of their own after a serious accident would have caused difficulties for him this harvest season. “I’ve never been worried through the whole thing, because the good Lord takes care of me one way or another,” Farmer Scott Legried said.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 10/10/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?
It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
myklgr.com
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Perfect time and conditions to check out fall foliage.
Today will be mostly sunny with a westerly wind of 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be noticeable warmer than the past couple of days as we reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be cloudy with overnight lows in the thirties. Sunday’s afternoon highs will be slightly...
rjbroadcasting.com
Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits
Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
