Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima.

In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Janesville man, was trying to pass multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, while heading west on Highway 59. After swerving to avoid an oncoming vehicle, he hit the rear driver’s side of the semi.

The victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Highway 59 was closed at Salisbury Road for nearly two hours due to the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

