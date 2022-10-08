ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biglerville, PA

Delone Catholic prevails over Biglerville in Week 7

By Madison Montag
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqiiQ_0iQvaI6800

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic defeated Biglerville 34-7 on Friday, Oct. 7, when the two teams met in week seven.

High School Football Plays of the Week from 2022-23 season in Central PA

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships, including what Penn State wanted to charge to host

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Bishop McDevitt steamrolls Hershey in Week 7

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 7, Bishop McDevitt clobbered Hershey in week seven by a score of 70-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Red Land takes down Palmyra in Week 7

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Land won their week seven matchup against Palmyra by a score of 19-9 on Friday, Oct. 7. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
PALMYRA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Biglerville, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Biglerville, PA
City
Mcsherrystown, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff outfights Lower Dauphin in Week 7

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff claimed a tough 24-21 victory over Lower Dauphin on Friday, Oct. 7, during week seven. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley overpowers Central Dauphin in Week 7

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley claimed a 35-21 win over Central Dauphin on Friday, Oct. 7, during week seven of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York Catholic wins close game against Hanover in Week 7

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 7, York Catholic beat Hanover in week seven by a score of 17-14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Littlestown defeats York County Tech in Week 7

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Littlestown won their week seven matchup against York County Tech by a score of 48-21 on Friday, Oct. 7. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
LITTLESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Television#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fnf#The Mid Penn Conference#Yaiaa#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Northern York barely survives East Pennsboro in Week 7

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York won an incredibly close week seven game against East Pennsboro on Friday, Oct. 7, by a score of 28-27. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Manheim Central scores season high 83 against Lebanon in Week 7

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 7, Manheim Central absolutely dominated Lebanon in their week seven game, winning by a score of 83-7. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

State College handles business against Carlisle in Week 7

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 7, State College improved to 7-0 on the season after claiming a 49-20 win over Carlisle in week seven of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Manheim Township takes down Cedar Crest in Week 7

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 7, Manheim Township won by a score of 42-14 against Cedar Crest during week seven of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
MANHEIM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Steel-High rolls over Camp Hill in homecoming win

Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — The Steel-High Rollers had been living up to their name in recent weeks, scoring 135 points over their last two wins on their way to a 3-1 start. Saturday’s homecoming game against Camp Hill was no different. The meeting between District III’s top team in 1A and top team in 2A […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg handles CD East in battle of the big cats

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Harrisburg has absolutely dominated since a week two loss to Manheim Township, and a Saturday afternoon matchup with a struggling CD East team allowed the train to keep rolling. The Cougars got first half touchdowns from Kyle Williams, Shawn Lee, and Mahkai Hopkins on their way to a 52-0 blowout win […]
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
ALTOONA, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Chambersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mechanicsburg Area High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Top ranked Steel-High preps for top ranked Camp Hill

Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — Week seven of Friday Night Football is almost upon us, but we’ve got a heck of a Saturday matchup this weekend too. The top ranked 1A team hosts the top ranked 2A team when Camp Hill visits Steel-High Saturday afternoon. The Rollers are out to a 4-1 start and have scored […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy