Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Lakers News: L.A. Waives Dwayne Bacon And Javante McCoy, Adds Shaquille Harrison And L.J. Figueroa
Two new faces for Lakers preseason!
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Assesses Relationship With New Head Coach
How are Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham getting along?
Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early
Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest. The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0...
Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard
The NBA brought several stars together for this commercial
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Suns: Jock Landale Has A Big Opportunity To Secure Backup Center Spot
Jock Landale has been a huge bright spot for the Phoenix Suns so far this offseason. Sunday night’s loss to the Adelaide 36ers obviously took a lot of the news in Phoenix with a 134-124 upset in a preseason scrimmage to begin their 2022-23 season play. However, one thing that was noted heavily going into the game, was how will the Sun’s new bench depth be handled throughout the preseason and which players will head coach Monty Williams plug in and out on the court.
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley took a lot of heat from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base after bolting for USC in the offseason. Among other things, they brought up his inability to build an elite defense, something that kept the Sooners from winning a national championship during his five-year tenure. So when ...
Thunder Overwhelm Israel's Maccabi Ra'anana in Fourth Preseason Outing
The Thunder crushed the Maccabi Ra'anana on Sunday night behind a 23-point first-half from Luguentz Dort.
Pelicans travel to San Antonio to take on Spurs
Pelicans heading on the road to take on Spurs.
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert plus Towns plus Edwards could equal start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby Couldn't Outthink Texas
The Sooners turned to the wildcat after struggling to move the ball with backup quarterback Davis Beville.
Mann Leaves His Mark in Preseason Home Opener
In OKC's third preseason game, the Thunder's offense brought out the fireworks.
OKC Thunder news: Lu Dort clears concussion protocol, other injury updates
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided several injury updates on Saturday regarding the preseason status of many players. The biggest update was Lu Dort clearing concussion protocol after being placed on it this past Monday. Dort suffered a concussion during training camp practice and missed the last two preseason games due to it.
Trey Murphy's Hot Shooting Leads Pelicans Over Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans handed the San Antonio Spurs their third consecutive NBA preseason loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Texas Postgame Interview
Watch as Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq met with the media following OU's 49-0 shutout loss to the Texas Longhorns.
Oklahoma Coach Admits He ‘Did a Poor Job’ in Red River Showdown
The Sooners lost in blowout fashion for the second consecutive Saturday.
WATCH: Oklahoma Texas Postgame Press Conference
Head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Davis Beville, tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker David Ugwoegbu and defensive end Reggie Grimes met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
247Sports
Oklahoma, Brent Venables criticized as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
Comments / 0