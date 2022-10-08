Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: Starkville has found something in running back Curtis Willis
Friday night was a disappointing one for Starkville as it lost its third-straight game, a 24-17 defeat at home against Tupelo. The Yellow Jackets fought hard the entire game and were in it until the final possession, which ended up as a game-winning strip sack of quarterback Jaylon Ruffin with under a minute left in the game.
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game at Alabama
No. 16 Mississippi State will tangle with one of the top teams in the country in two weeks. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) will take on No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs climb in polls, Rebels stay at No. 9
The Bulldogs climbed seven spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches poll. MSU Quarterback Will Rogers was 31 for 48 passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. The Bulldogs rushed for 173 yards, their...
Commercial Dispatch
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
Commercial Dispatch
Will Rogers sets SEC career completion record in No. 23 Mississippi State’s win over Arkansas
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers entered Saturday’s game against Arkansas six completions short of the career Southeastern Conference record of 921. The junior wasn’t thinking about it until his picture popped up on the Davis Wade Stadium JumboTron. Rogers completed 31 passes Saturday against Arkansas,...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville loses third straight game in close battle against Tupelo
STARKVILLE — Starkville got just the stop it needed against Tupelo to make a final, last-ditch effort in Friday night’s game. With Tupelo driving all the way down inside the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line within the final four minutes or so of the fourth quarter, the Golden Wave’s 24-17 lead looked insurmountable.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State’s offense makes Arkansas’s QB a non-issue
STARKVILLE — A week of drama and coachspeak surrounding the status of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson finally cleared up Saturday when Jefferson remained on the sideline for the Razorbacks’ first offensive series. Jefferson, a native of Sardis, was playing at a high level this season, and when you...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point offense rolls in big win over Cleveland Central
WEST POINT — The sight of West Point running play action faked out nearly everyone in attendance, including Cleveland Central’s defense. For a team that can and will run the ball in nearly every situation, it was a bit surprising to see a pass play on the first drive of the third quarter with the Green Wave in the lead 14-7.
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch to begin charging for Starkville edition Oct. 16
The Dispatch will begin charging for single copies of its Starkville edition beginning Oct. 16, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices will be the same as the company charges for The Commercial Dispatch – 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville...
Commercial Dispatch
Joyce Westbrooks
Joyce Camille Westbrooks, 76, formally of Columbus Mississippi, passed away in her Athens, Alabama home on October 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 24, 1946, to Mr. and Mrs John Perkins. She is a graduate of Lee High School class of 1964, and a graduate of Mississippi University of Women class of 1968. After graduating from “The W” with a degree in Nutrition, she went on to intern at The Children’s Hospital at the University of Alabama Birmingham in the field of Dietetics. She remained a Registered Dietitian for her 40 year career until her retirement from Baptist Memorial Hospital where she was loved by all who worked with her.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football climbs in USA Today Coaches Poll after beating Arkansas Razorbacks
Hey. Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team got yet another huge win on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are on their way up in the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings yet again. Last week, following the Bulldogs’ dominant showing against the Texas A&M Aggies, the MSU Bulldogs showed up at No. 23 for their first ranking of the 2022 season.
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: No. 23 Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in SEC matchup
No. 23 Mississippi State is looking for its third straight win. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Dispatch will have live updates from Davis Wade Stadium. This story will be updated. 2:30 p.m.: Final: No. 23 Mississippi State 40,...
Commercial Dispatch
Carl Rice Jr.
COLUMBUS — Carl Rice Jr., 74, died. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. today, at Pooles Cemetery in West Point. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Rice was born June 11, 1948, in Macon, to the late Carl Sr. and Lillie Lee Rice. In...
theunderdogtribune.com
Arkansas Razorbacks fans react after losing to Mississippi State football
The Arkansas football team didn’t have too much fun in Starkville this afternoon and now Arkansas football fans really aren’t enjoying themselves on the internet right now. The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat up on Arkansas and came away with a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. And understandably, Arkansas...
Commercial Dispatch
Philanthropist leaves legacy of statewide impact in death
Mention the name Bob Gilbert in Columbus and most thoughts turn to the much-beloved Mississippi University for Women professor and department head of 40 years, who passed away in 2017 at age 102. His son, Bob Jr., lived in Columbus for only eight years, moving with parents to Columbus at...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 10-9-22
A rose of remembrance and gratitude to Roger Short, who passed away Thursday at age 72. Short was the heart of sports and recreation in Lowndes County for years, serving as director of the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority for 12 years and, at the time of his passing, as the director of the Lowndes County Recreation Department, which he shaped and organized after the CLRA disbanded. He was also a long-time high school football official. Apart from those various roles, Short will be remembered for his optimism, energy and affable personality. His passing comes as a shock and a loss for our community. We extend our condolences to Roger’s family and multitude of friends.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Living an ‘undeserved’ life
When Currie Haynes says he’s in a “good place,” he is not necessarily referring to the new location of his business — Currie’s Barber Shop and Salon — which opens this week on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus in a larger, renovated building that will better accommodate his growing clientele.
Commercial Dispatch
Latorsha Shelton
WEST POINT — Latorsha Roshell Shelton, 46, died Sept. 22, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in West Point, with the Rev. Robert Avant officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Visitation was from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Roger Short
Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder
A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
