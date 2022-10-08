Read full article on original website
Top standouts, best performances in Week 7 of the Illinois high school football season
By Max Baker and Mike Carpinelli Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 7 high school football games throughout Illinois: Jordyn Beverly, RB, Marion Beverly carried 30 times for a career-high 227 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in ...
WQAD
Bruins vs. Tigers | A battle of the unbeatens during Week 7
The Princeton Tigers slammed the St. Bede Bruins 56-7 during Week 7 of Quad Cities high school football. Coach Pearson pops in for an interview!
WQAD
Ask Andrew | Why Tropical Storm Cristobal remained strong in the Midwest
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana and quickly tracked north toward the Quad Cities maintaining some intensity as it did so. Here's why.
Let’s get ready to shovel—the approaching 2022-23 snow season
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sunday 11:15am 2 men injured in Sunday incident; La Salle police investigating
La Salle police looking into an incident Sunday in which two men were hurt. The report says officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street around 2:45am. There, they found two men, ages 39 and 49, who apparently had been battered – the youngest apparently stabbed. He was taken first to St. Margaret's Peru then to OSF St. Francis with NON-Life threatening injuries. The oldest victim refused medical treatment.
WQAD
Why Tropical Storm Cristobal maintained some intensity as it tracked through the Midwest
MOLINE, Ill. — The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season remains the most active season on record, with a total of 31 tropical or subtropical storms developing in the span of six months. Seven of these storms went on to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) tieing the record set back in 2005. One of these storm systems lived a unique double-life if you will. Once as Tropical Storm Amanda before crossing Central America and re-forming as Tropical Storm Cristobal. in late May and early June.
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
What’s a Grange and Why Aren’t there more in Iowa and Illinois?
You've heard people say they grew up in a town with only one traffic light. Well, I can beat that. I grew up in a place where my whole county only had one traffic light. Milledgeville, Il, in Carroll County, had 1,100 people (or 1,200 depending on which way you came into town).
These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
bleedingheartland.com
Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1
Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
Illinois workers union challenging state’s decision to slash retiree health plan options
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state employees union, AFSCME Council 31, confirmed it filed a grievance challenging the state’s decision to slash retired state workers’ health insurance options to one. After 10 years of the state-administered benefits program, retirees will go from having two or three choices in each county to one for the state. […]
wgnradio.com
The magic of falling leaves and Illinois’ new unwelcome inhabitants
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host, Charlie Potter, discussed the start of the autumnal season and the hunting regulations in Manitoba. Later, Charlie highlighted the new unwelcome inhabitants in Illinois.
