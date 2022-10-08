ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Quad City#American Football#Matt Camille
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Sunday 11:15am 2 men injured in Sunday incident; La Salle police investigating

La Salle police looking into an incident Sunday in which two men were hurt. The report says officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street around 2:45am. There, they found two men, ages 39 and 49, who apparently had been battered – the youngest apparently stabbed. He was taken first to St. Margaret's Peru then to OSF St. Francis with NON-Life threatening injuries. The oldest victim refused medical treatment.
LASALLE, IL
WQAD

Why Tropical Storm Cristobal maintained some intensity as it tracked through the Midwest

MOLINE, Ill. — The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season remains the most active season on record, with a total of 31 tropical or subtropical storms developing in the span of six months. Seven of these storms went on to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) tieing the record set back in 2005. One of these storm systems lived a unique double-life if you will. Once as Tropical Storm Amanda before crossing Central America and re-forming as Tropical Storm Cristobal. in late May and early June.
ILLINOIS STATE
B102.7

This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America

There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q985

These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1

Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE

