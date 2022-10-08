ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs High School students are shooting a commercial for a local business

Students are shooting a Holiday commercial for I Heart Mac and Cheese. Out of 190 students competing in a script writing competition, 12 were selected to shoot the commercial. They wrote multiple scripts and will make up the entire film crew. The cast consists of students, parents, family members of students, and local actors from The post Palm Springs High School students are shooting a commercial for a local business appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off

The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny

The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Offbeat Dumplings and Local Brews Star at This San Gabriel Food Fest

Plenty of towns put their own savory spin on the seasonal idea of "Oktoberfest," lining up their own luscious eats, festive sounds, and other autumn-inspired happenings. This, of course, can mean a whole bountiful bouquet of bite-centered bashes with "-berfest" in their names festooning the month of October. Sometimes, however,...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
KTLA.com

Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?

On Sunday, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9. The National Fallen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
menifee247.com

Public hearing set to consider Quail Hills community

The Menifee Planning Commission on Oct. 26 will consider during a public hearing the proposal for a gated community of homes on Goetz Road in Quail Valley. The Quail Hills community would consist of 130 single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet, located on a 44.7-acre site. The tract would consist of 11.7 acres of open space, a 1.9-acre tot lot, a 1.1-acre dog park, and a 1.8-acre detention basin. The tot lot will incorporate a dual half-court basketball court, picnic shelter, playground equipment, drinking fountain and splash pad.
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nury Martinez Announces ‘Leave of Absence' From City Council

Nury Martinez, one day after resigning from her position as Los Angeles City Council President, announced that she is taking a "leave of absence" from her seat on the Council. "This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making," Martinez said in a statement sent from her office on Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA

