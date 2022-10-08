Read full article on original website
WATCH NOW: Morningside cruises to 70-17 win over Hastings
SIOUX CITY – From the opening kickoff, Morningside had the advantage Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Morningside defeated Hastings 70-17 for the Mustangs homecoming victory. Head coach Steve Ryan said he felt like it was one of the most complete games they’ve played this season.
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn cruises past Hinton
HINTON, Iowa – Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn jumped out to an early lead an cruised to a 55-20 win over Hinton Friday night in Hinton. Kooper Ebel led the Hawks with 360 yards of offense and four total touchdowns in the win. Ebel also intercepted two passes for the HMS defense. MOC-Floyd...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Morningside Mustangs to face off against Hastings in homecoming game
SIOUX CITY – The Morningside football program has been tested so far this season, and they have another challenge Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. In the Mustangs’ four games this season, they have faced three ranked foes at the time of the games. This week, Morningside plays host to Hastings, who is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning. The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7. Lawton-Bronson...
Paullina South O'Brien overcomes Akron-Westfield in seat-squirming affair 13-12
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Paullina South O'Brien nipped Akron-Westfield 13-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The Wolverines opened a close 7-6 gap over the Westerners at halftime. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters. The Wolverines...
Denison-Schleswig survives taut tilt with LeMars 13-7
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Denison-Schleswig had to survive its share of thorns while shedding LeMars 13-7 at Denison-Schleswig High on October 7 in Iowa football action. Denison-Schleswig jumped in front of LeMars 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Bulldogs showed some mettle by...
Convincing fashion: Hartley H-M-S handles Hinton 55-20
Hartley H-M-S scored early and often to roll over Hinton 55-20 in Iowa high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Hartley H-M-S a 30-0 lead over Hinton. The Blackhawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 42-20. Hartley H-M-S roared to a 55-20...
METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Heelan falls to Sioux Center 29-7
SIOUX CITY – Heelan scored on its first possession of the night to tie the game at seven, but it was all Sioux Center from there in a 29-7 Warrior victory Friday night at Memorial Field in Sioux City. “We didn’t play up to the way I anticipated us...
Remsen St. Mary's blankets Westside Ar-We-Va with swarming defensive effort 75-0
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Remsen St. Mary's as it controlled Westside Ar-We-Va's offense 75-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on October 7 in Iowa football. In recent action on September 23, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Westside Ar-We-Va took on...
Sergeant Bluff-Luton explodes past Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-12 at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on October 7 in Iowa football action. Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped in front of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13-0 to begin the second quarter. Sergeant Bluff-Luton breathed fire to a 34-12 lead heading into the fourth...
Pioneer Bank promotes former NFL player Cole Croston
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank has prompted Cole Croston to commercial banker. Croston has been a key member of Pioneer’s lending team for nearly three years serving as a mortgage lender. In his new role, he will be active in all areas of credit and lending. A native of...
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
Lorraine Windle
Lorraine Windle of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 222, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Lorraine was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Laurel, Neb. She married Don Windle.
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
