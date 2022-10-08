ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neola, IA

Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Morningside cruises to 70-17 win over Hastings

SIOUX CITY – From the opening kickoff, Morningside had the advantage Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Morningside defeated Hastings 70-17 for the Mustangs homecoming victory. Head coach Steve Ryan said he felt like it was one of the most complete games they’ve played this season.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn cruises past Hinton

HINTON, Iowa – Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn jumped out to an early lead an cruised to a 55-20 win over Hinton Friday night in Hinton. Kooper Ebel led the Hawks with 360 yards of offense and four total touchdowns in the win. Ebel also intercepted two passes for the HMS defense. MOC-Floyd...
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Morningside Mustangs to face off against Hastings in homecoming game

SIOUX CITY – The Morningside football program has been tested so far this season, and they have another challenge Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. In the Mustangs’ four games this season, they have faced three ranked foes at the time of the games. This week, Morningside plays host to Hastings, who is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning. The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7. Lawton-Bronson...
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Denison-Schleswig survives taut tilt with LeMars 13-7

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Denison-Schleswig had to survive its share of thorns while shedding LeMars 13-7 at Denison-Schleswig High on October 7 in Iowa football action. Denison-Schleswig jumped in front of LeMars 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Bulldogs showed some mettle by...
DENISON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Convincing fashion: Hartley H-M-S handles Hinton 55-20

Hartley H-M-S scored early and often to roll over Hinton 55-20 in Iowa high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Hartley H-M-S a 30-0 lead over Hinton. The Blackhawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 42-20. Hartley H-M-S roared to a 55-20...
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Heelan falls to Sioux Center 29-7

SIOUX CITY – Heelan scored on its first possession of the night to tie the game at seven, but it was all Sioux Center from there in a 29-7 Warrior victory Friday night at Memorial Field in Sioux City. “We didn’t play up to the way I anticipated us...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sergeant Bluff-Luton explodes past Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-12 at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on October 7 in Iowa football action. Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped in front of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13-0 to begin the second quarter. Sergeant Bluff-Luton breathed fire to a 34-12 lead heading into the fourth...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pioneer Bank promotes former NFL player Cole Croston

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank has prompted Cole Croston to commercial banker. Croston has been a key member of Pioneer’s lending team for nearly three years serving as a mortgage lender. In his new role, he will be active in all areas of credit and lending. A native of...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lorraine Windle

Lorraine Windle of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 222, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Lorraine was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Laurel, Neb. She married Don Windle.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams

A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

