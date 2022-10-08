With early voting beginning on Oct 19, we should start thinking about our selections for our Woodbury County seats. One of the selections is for county attorney. With his 16-year record, P.J. Jennings, our current county attorney, is an experienced prosecutor. He has the longest child sex abuse sentencing in county history: 100 years with a 70 mandatory-year minimum.

