Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning. The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7. Lawton-Bronson...
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Clarence Melvin Paulsen, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Chad Michael Birdsell, 44, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Seth James Lawler, 30, Sioux City, possession of a...
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing another man near downtown Sioux City. Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury. Veliz-Cantor is accused of stabbing the other man in...
LETTER: Impressed with Woodbury County Attorney P.J. Jennings
With early voting beginning on Oct 19, we should start thinking about our selections for our Woodbury County seats. One of the selections is for county attorney. With his 16-year record, P.J. Jennings, our current county attorney, is an experienced prosecutor. He has the longest child sex abuse sentencing in county history: 100 years with a 70 mandatory-year minimum.
LETTER: Supports Dumkrieger for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
I support Jeremy Dumkrieger’s election for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Jeremy’s “People over profit” makes him the candidate of choice for me. Jeremy will stop supervisors from raising their own salaries by linking pay to the average pay of Woodbury County workers. If elected, Jeremy...
