See the work of dozens of local artisans at Eagle View Adult Center’s Annual Craft Fair on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1150 Prairie Center Parkway. Forty-nine vendors will be present to sell homemade crafts to event attendees. The annual craft fair has been a community favorite event, featuring local artisans and bringing Brighton citizens together to appreciate creative talent and get an early start on holiday shopping.

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO