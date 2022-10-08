Read full article on original website
Related
brightonco.gov
Get inspired at Eagle View’s Annual Craft Fair
See the work of dozens of local artisans at Eagle View Adult Center’s Annual Craft Fair on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1150 Prairie Center Parkway. Forty-nine vendors will be present to sell homemade crafts to event attendees. The annual craft fair has been a community favorite event, featuring local artisans and bringing Brighton citizens together to appreciate creative talent and get an early start on holiday shopping.
Comments / 0