Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn cruises past Hinton
HINTON, Iowa – Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn jumped out to an early lead an cruised to a 55-20 win over Hinton Friday night in Hinton. Kooper Ebel led the Hawks with 360 yards of offense and four total touchdowns in the win. Ebel also intercepted two passes for the HMS defense. MOC-Floyd...
Sioux City Journal
Paullina South O'Brien overcomes Akron-Westfield in seat-squirming affair 13-12
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Paullina South O'Brien nipped Akron-Westfield 13-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The Wolverines opened a close 7-6 gap over the Westerners at halftime. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters. The Wolverines...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Morningside cruises to 70-17 win over Hastings
SIOUX CITY – From the opening kickoff, Morningside had the advantage Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Morningside defeated Hastings 70-17 for the Mustangs homecoming victory. Head coach Steve Ryan said he felt like it was one of the most complete games they’ve played this season.
Sioux City Journal
Moville Woodbury Central finds victory in OT at Neola Tri-Center's expense 36-34
No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Moville Woodbury Central to overcome Neola Tri-Center 36-34 on October 7 in Iowa football action. Moville Woodbury Central moved in front of Neola Tri-Center 7-6 to begin the second quarter. The Wildcats opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Trojans at...
Sioux City Journal
Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Marcus MMCRU in huge victory 60-20
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Marcus MMCRU during a 60-20 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7. The Jays' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Royals at the intermission. Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters. The...
Sioux City Journal
Stop sign: Kingsley-Pierson renders Correctionville River Valley's offense pointless 63-0
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Kingsley-Pierson proved that in blanking Correctionville River Valley 63-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7. In recent action on September 23, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley took on Glidden-Ralston on September 23 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Heelan falls to Sioux Center 29-7
SIOUX CITY – Heelan scored on its first possession of the night to tie the game at seven, but it was all Sioux Center from there in a 29-7 Warrior victory Friday night at Memorial Field in Sioux City. “We didn’t play up to the way I anticipated us...
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Morningside Mustangs to face off against Hastings in homecoming game
SIOUX CITY – The Morningside football program has been tested so far this season, and they have another challenge Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. In the Mustangs’ four games this season, they have faced three ranked foes at the time of the games. This week, Morningside plays host to Hastings, who is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood delivers smashing punch to stump Missouri Valley 48-16
Sloan Westwood's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Missouri Valley 48-16 in Iowa high school football action on October 7. Recently on September 23, Sloan Westwood squared off with Hinton in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's blankets Westside Ar-We-Va with swarming defensive effort 75-0
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Remsen St. Mary's as it controlled Westside Ar-We-Va's offense 75-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on October 7 in Iowa football. In recent action on September 23, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Westside Ar-We-Va took on...
Sioux City Journal
Lorraine Windle
Lorraine Windle of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 222, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Lorraine was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Laurel, Neb. She married Don Windle.
Sioux City Journal
Pioneer Bank promotes former NFL player Cole Croston
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank has prompted Cole Croston to commercial banker. Croston has been a key member of Pioneer’s lending team for nearly three years serving as a mortgage lender. In his new role, he will be active in all areas of credit and lending. A native of...
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland school lunch menus
Monday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk. Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk. Wednesday: Chili, cheese goldfish crackers, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday: 4x6 Turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes,...
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Stray of the Day 10/7/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own. The shelter says he’s a super sweet little […]
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in rollover west of Hospers
HOSPERS—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 400th Street, one mile west of Hospers. Thirty-year-old Norma Martin-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east when she lost control of her 2008 Mazda CX-9 on the blacktop, and it entered the south ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
Sioux City Journal
John Marrinan
John Marrinan of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate his 80th birthday today with a gathering at Bob Roe's Point After on Transit Plaza. John was born on Oct. 13, 1942. He still works as a truck driver at Larsen Logistics. He has been a member of the Abu Bekr Shriners for 40 years. John has also been a member of the Masonic Lodge for many years.
