Agnes Ackerson Boyd, age 94 of Waukee, formerly of Early
Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 10:30AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7PM at the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Agnes Ackerson Boyd, age 94 of Waukee, IA, formerly of Early, IA, entered into eternal rest on...
Lindsey Bruce Reicks, 30, of Sioux City, formerly of Aurelia
Funeral services for Lindsey Reicks, 30, of Sioux City, formerly of Aurelia, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia. Pastor Linda Morris will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Aurelia. Visitation will be...
Doug C. Cook – age 74, of Pocahontas
Doug C. Cook – age 74, of Pocahontas, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home in Pocahontas, Iowa. Funeral Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hope United Methodist Church in Havelock, Iowa, with Pastor K officiating. Burial: Washington Cemetery near Havelock, Iowa. Visitation: 4-6...
Gas Prices Latest Information
The Iowa average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.70, according to Triple A Iowa. That's up 14 cents in the last week, and up 30 cents in the last month. The average price for gas in Buena Vista County is $3.68. As of late this (Mon) morning, a gallon of unleaded in Storm Lake is as low as $3.64.
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit
A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
Wanted Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A wanted man was arrested in Storm Lake on several charges over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak of Storm Lake was located around 3:50 Sunday afternoon seated in a vehicle in the driveway to the residence at 709 Walnut Street. An officer attempted to make contact with Dak when he fled into the residence. Police secured a perimeter around the residence.
IUB Sets Oral Argument to Discuss Safety Jurisdiction on Proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board has set a date of December 13th for oral arguments to be made regarding the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture pipeline. The proceeding will be held to allow those that are interested to provide input regarding the location of the proposed pipeline, local land use, and injury to property and compared to safety issues subject to federal jurisdiction. The oral argument will begin 15 minutes following the monthly public Board meeting in the Iowa Utilities Board Hearing Room in Des Moines. Anyone that wishes to participate in the oral argument must file briefs by November 10th.
Merrill Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Stepson
A Merrill man was sentenced to life in prison today (Fri) after being convicted of killing his stepson. Back in September, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of First Degree Murder and other charges. In Iowa, First Degree Murder has an automatic penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Knapp also received a total of 17 years in prison for his four other charges. All sentences will be served concurrently.
Newell Fonda Rolls on Senior Night
Newell Fonda's senior night was no contest, as the Mustangs pounded Glidden Ralston 62-6. The Mustangs led 49-0 at the end of the 1st half, as they scored touchdowns on all five of their 1st half possessions, which took them a total of 12 plays. Ryan Greenfield accounted for five touchdowns, and scored in all three phases. Greenfield caught touchdown passes of 41 and 29 yards from Mason Dicks, had a 43 yard rushing touchdown, a 44 yard punt return for a score, and also a 12 yard pick-six on defense.
Spencer Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit and Collision
No injuries occurred from a vehicle pursuit and collision in Spencer early this (Fri) morning. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton reports that around 2am this (Fri) morning, the department attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving. The driver, 21-year-old Dakota Thomas of Spencer, initially stopped for police, but then attempted to flee, and ended up driving through several business properties in the North Highway Boulevard area of Spencer. The pursuit ended when Thomas abruptly stopped his vehicle, which caused a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle. The vehicle Thomas was driving became disabled in a ditch in the 29-hundred block of Highway Boulevard.
