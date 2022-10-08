Read full article on original website
Tennessee Treasures on The Seven - WATE 6 News
Rezoning unsettled for new Knox County elementary …. The decision to add a new school zone in northwest Knox County remains in limbo amid the construction of a new elementary school. The new school will alleviate overcrowding issues at Hardin Valley, Karns and Ball Camp elementary schools. Whats happening this...
Tennessee's Department of Children's Services under strain
Medicare open enrollment fast-approaching
The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to discuss what people need to know ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. WATE Midday News. Medicare open enrollment fast-approaching. The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging joined...
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
Hand Up for Women provides new perspective
Positively Tennessee: Spreading inspiration and a love of fashion
Knoxville resident Donna Roland created Faithfully Fashionable is in remission after breast cancer, having 5 surgeries in just a few months. She remained resilient and found joy in helping make people feel beautiful.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
House fire in West Knoxville
An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms.
HonorAir flight to bring women veterans to Washington this week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of women who served the United States Armed Forces will head to Washington, D.C. this week thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. More than 130 East Tennessee female veterans will visit the memorials constructed in honor of their service. This particular flight mission had originally...
Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a 'total loss' after downtown fire
Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
Maple Lane Farms celebrates family & 24th year of corn maze
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to embodying what makes East Tennessee so special this time of year, no one does it better than Maple Lane Farms. Celebrating the 24th year of their legendary corn maze, Maple Lane Farms partners with Visit Knoxville. East Tennessee is a special...
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour process
Two men dead after Campbell County ATV accident
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two young men are dead after an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday afternoon. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Garret Baird of Pine Knot, Ky., and 22-year-old Jonathan Newport of Oneida were both killed in the accident on Old Highway 63. Troopers say...
Body found in rubble of Gatlinburg fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
Cumberland County deputy killed after car crash in Fentress County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that Corban Goad, 21, was killed after a car crash accident in Fentress County. Goad was reported to be employed with the...
Safety improvements to dangerous Halls intersection nearly complete
A project to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers at a dangerous Knox County intersection near Halls High School is nearly complete.
