Read full article on original website
Related
See the 5 Ann Arbor-area football teams holding down playoff spots after Week 7
ANN ARBOR – With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the push for the playoffs is heating up Ann Arbor-area football teams. The stakes are high for teams to improve their playoff positioning or make one last charge toward a spot in the Top 32 teams of their respective 11-player division.
Highlighting top performers, vote for Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week
ANN ARBOR – MLive has gathered 10 Ann Arbor-area football players for readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 7. Readers can vote as many times as they would like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan football may be down another offensive lineman due to injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just when the Michigan offensive line was beginning to find some rhythm, the injury bug strikes again. Starting right tackle Trente Jones had to be carted off the field during the second quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana on Saturday, and head coach Jim Harbaugh afterward feared another extended absence.
See 68 game photos from Western Michigan’s game against Eastern Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Early start for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University football team’s game played against Eastern Michigan Saturday at noon. Eastern Michigan started the game off strong with two touchdowns in first quarter, while the Broncos weren’t able to score until second quarter. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 45-23 at Waldo Stadium on Oct. 7.
College Football Team's Trick Play Was Hilariously Disastrous
Down 17-0 against Buffalo, the Bowling Green football team tried to get some forward momentum with a trick play. Instead of taking the points and kicking a 25-yard field goal, the Falcons attempted a fake and went for the touchdown. The holder tossed the ball to the kicker running out...
Michigan football’s run as a double-digit favorite appears over
The streak lasted six games, but for the first time all season Michigan football is no longer a double-digit favorite to win a football game. This week, the number is just a touchdown. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on DirecTV Stream. The Wolverines opened as seven-point betting favorites for their game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Six games in, Michigan football has one of the nation’s best defenses
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Turns out, Jim Harbaugh knew exactly what he was talking about all along. It was during the summer when the Michigan football coach wondered aloud if his defense might be a better unit than the one he had last year.
See 59 photos as Ypsilanti Lincoln football hosts Ann Arbor Pioneer
YPSILANTI, MI -- Lincoln High School hosted Pioneer High School for Lincoln’s homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Lincoln won the game with a final score of 40-20. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out 59 photos from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Worst fake of the year? College football team horribly botches FG play
Down 17-0 against Buffalo, Bowling Green had an opportunity to cut into the deficit. Deep in Buffalo territory, the Falcons decided that it was time to try a fake field goal instead of kicking for 3 points. It did not go as planned. The toss from the holder to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 4 Michigan finds second-half spark to avoid upset at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It took more than a half of football, and getting backed up on their own goal line to help jump-start a slumping offense, but Michigan football found a way. An 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive midway through the third quarter and an aggressive, productive defensive front allowed...
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
Michigan coach Mike Hart ‘trending in positive direction’ after sideline scare
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart is out of the hospital and doing better after his scary situation Saturday in Bloomington. The Wolverines’ running backs coach is “back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” according to a Monday morning statement from the team.
Saline XC runner cruises to Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week award
ANN ARBOR – Ethan Umberger had one of his best performances of the season last week and readers rewarded him accordingly. The Saline junior finished first in the SEC Jamboree reserve race last week to help the Hornets place first in the race. Thanks to that performance, Umberger was...
Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard from Week 7
ANN ARBOR -- It was a wild night for Ann Arbor-area high school football teams on Friday. Streaks were broken and upsets were made. See how teams fared in the scoreboard below. -- FRIDAY, OCT. 7. Ann Arbor Huron 61, Ann Arbor Skyline 0. Dexter 52, Monroe 13. Madison Heights...
You vote, we go: Pick Ann Arbor-area Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
ANN ARBOR -- Which Ann Arbor-area high school football game will we be sending one of our award-winning photographers to for a Week 8 matchup?. Readers will get to decide where our photographer heads on Friday to capture images that subscribers will then be able to receive free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half-off photo-related merchandise.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s victory over Indiana
Michigan survived an early road scare Saturday at Indiana, outscoring the Hoosiers 21-0 in the second half for a 31-10 victory. The Wolverines improved to 6-0, setting up an undefeated showdown against Penn State next week. Here are Michigan observations and takeaways from the game:. *Who knows what was said...
Video recap: Lions limp into bye week after 29-0 shellacking in New England
The Detroit Lions (1-4) are limping into their early bye week after getting hammered 29-0 by the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5 action. Detroit didn’t covert one of its six fourth-down attempts, failing to score despite three trips inside the red zone. And the defense wasn’t much...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0