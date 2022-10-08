ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
See 68 game photos from Western Michigan’s game against Eastern Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Early start for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University football team’s game played against Eastern Michigan Saturday at noon. Eastern Michigan started the game off strong with two touchdowns in first quarter, while the Broncos weren’t able to score until second quarter. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 45-23 at Waldo Stadium on Oct. 7.
Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
You vote, we go: Pick Ann Arbor-area Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free

ANN ARBOR -- Which Ann Arbor-area high school football game will we be sending one of our award-winning photographers to for a Week 8 matchup?. Readers will get to decide where our photographer heads on Friday to capture images that subscribers will then be able to receive free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half-off photo-related merchandise.
