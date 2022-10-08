Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Morningside cruises to 70-17 win over Hastings
SIOUX CITY – From the opening kickoff, Morningside had the advantage Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Morningside defeated Hastings 70-17 for the Mustangs homecoming victory. Head coach Steve Ryan said he felt like it was one of the most complete games they’ve played this season.
Sioux City Journal
Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning. The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7. Lawton-Bronson...
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn cruises past Hinton
HINTON, Iowa – Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn jumped out to an early lead an cruised to a 55-20 win over Hinton Friday night in Hinton. Kooper Ebel led the Hawks with 360 yards of offense and four total touchdowns in the win. Ebel also intercepted two passes for the HMS defense. MOC-Floyd...
Sioux City Journal
Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Marcus MMCRU in huge victory 60-20
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Marcus MMCRU during a 60-20 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7. The Jays' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Royals at the intermission. Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters. The...
Sioux City Journal
Convincing fashion: Hartley H-M-S handles Hinton 55-20
Hartley H-M-S scored early and often to roll over Hinton 55-20 in Iowa high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Hartley H-M-S a 30-0 lead over Hinton. The Blackhawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 42-20. Hartley H-M-S roared to a 55-20...
Sioux City Journal
Moville Woodbury Central finds victory in OT at Neola Tri-Center's expense 36-34
No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Moville Woodbury Central to overcome Neola Tri-Center 36-34 on October 7 in Iowa football action. Moville Woodbury Central moved in front of Neola Tri-Center 7-6 to begin the second quarter. The Wildcats opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Trojans at...
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Heelan falls to Sioux Center 29-7
SIOUX CITY – Heelan scored on its first possession of the night to tie the game at seven, but it was all Sioux Center from there in a 29-7 Warrior victory Friday night at Memorial Field in Sioux City. “We didn’t play up to the way I anticipated us...
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood delivers smashing punch to stump Missouri Valley 48-16
Sloan Westwood's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Missouri Valley 48-16 in Iowa high school football action on October 7. Recently on September 23, Sloan Westwood squared off with Hinton in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Sioux City Journal
Stop sign: Kingsley-Pierson renders Correctionville River Valley's offense pointless 63-0
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Kingsley-Pierson proved that in blanking Correctionville River Valley 63-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7. In recent action on September 23, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley took on Glidden-Ralston on September 23 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Pioneer Bank promotes former NFL player Cole Croston
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank has prompted Cole Croston to commercial banker. Croston has been a key member of Pioneer’s lending team for nearly three years serving as a mortgage lender. In his new role, he will be active in all areas of credit and lending. A native of...
Sioux City Journal
Lorraine Windle
Lorraine Windle of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 222, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Lorraine was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Laurel, Neb. She married Don Windle.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Stray of the Day 10/7/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own. The shelter says he’s a super sweet little […]
Sioux City Journal
John Marrinan
John Marrinan of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate his 80th birthday today with a gathering at Bob Roe's Point After on Transit Plaza. John was born on Oct. 13, 1942. He still works as a truck driver at Larsen Logistics. He has been a member of the Abu Bekr Shriners for 40 years. John has also been a member of the Masonic Lodge for many years.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland school lunch menus
Monday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk. Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk. Wednesday: Chili, cheese goldfish crackers, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday: 4x6 Turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes,...
1380kcim.com
Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident
An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Krone
Richard and Anne (Mallett) Krone of Sioux City will celebrate 72 years of marriage on Friday. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard and Anne were married on Oct. 14, 1950. Richard worked as a communication tower estimator, and Anne was a housewife. Both are retired. Their children are Rick Krone of Sioux City and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard and Anne have five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
