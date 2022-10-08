Oak Grove downs North Davidson

WELCOME — Oak Grove eliminated all the drama with two late touchdowns and defeated rival North Davidson 30-14 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A matchup at North’s Palmer Field.

Up just two after the Black Knight’s last touchdown with 6:14 left in the game, the Grizzlies started a drive at their 23. On the sixth play. Quarterback Connor Creech kept the ball, went into the right side of the line, broke out of a swarm of bodies and raced 55 yards for a touchdown that stretched the margin to 22-14 with 3:25 left.