pureoldiesspencer.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22
Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's blankets Westside Ar-We-Va with swarming defensive effort 75-0
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Remsen St. Mary's as it controlled Westside Ar-We-Va's offense 75-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on October 7 in Iowa football. In recent action on September 23, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Westside Ar-We-Va took on...
Sioux City Journal
Stop sign: Kingsley-Pierson renders Correctionville River Valley's offense pointless 63-0
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Kingsley-Pierson proved that in blanking Correctionville River Valley 63-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7. In recent action on September 23, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley took on Glidden-Ralston on September 23 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
siouxlandnews.com
Gehlen Catholic moves to 6-1 with blowout win over MMCRU
LE MARS, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic defeated MMCRU 60-20 in Week 7. The Jays improve to 6-1 on the season.
Sioux City Journal
Lorraine Windle
Lorraine Windle of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 222, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Lorraine was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Laurel, Neb. She married Don Windle.
Sioux City Journal
Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning. The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7. Lawton-Bronson...
Sioux City Journal
Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Marcus MMCRU in huge victory 60-20
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Marcus MMCRU during a 60-20 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7. The Jays' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Royals at the intermission. Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters. The...
Sioux City Journal
Paullina South O'Brien overcomes Akron-Westfield in seat-squirming affair 13-12
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Paullina South O'Brien nipped Akron-Westfield 13-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The Wolverines opened a close 7-6 gap over the Westerners at halftime. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters. The Wolverines...
Sioux City Journal
Moville Woodbury Central finds victory in OT at Neola Tri-Center's expense 36-34
No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Moville Woodbury Central to overcome Neola Tri-Center 36-34 on October 7 in Iowa football action. Moville Woodbury Central moved in front of Neola Tri-Center 7-6 to begin the second quarter. The Wildcats opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Trojans at...
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in rollover west of Hospers
HOSPERS—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 400th Street, one mile west of Hospers. Thirty-year-old Norma Martin-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east when she lost control of her 2008 Mazda CX-9 on the blacktop, and it entered the south ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
Sioux City Journal
Convincing fashion: Hartley H-M-S handles Hinton 55-20
Hartley H-M-S scored early and often to roll over Hinton 55-20 in Iowa high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Hartley H-M-S a 30-0 lead over Hinton. The Blackhawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 42-20. Hartley H-M-S roared to a 55-20...
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Sioux City Journal
Krone
Richard and Anne (Mallett) Krone of Sioux City will celebrate 72 years of marriage on Friday. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard and Anne were married on Oct. 14, 1950. Richard worked as a communication tower estimator, and Anne was a housewife. Both are retired. Their children are Rick Krone of Sioux City and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard and Anne have five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
Sunday night blaze in Le Mars apartment building deemed accident
LE MARS, Iowa -- Improperly discarded smoking material was the probable cause of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building, Sunday night, in Le Mars. At around 11:56 p.m., Le Mars Fire - Rescue was called to an apartment building owned by Fred and Pete Zenk, of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building, located at 1070 Seventh Ave., S.E.
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
