Sioux City Journal
Sioux Center hammers Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 29-7
The force was strong for Sioux Center as it pierced Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic during Friday's 29-7 thumping during this Iowa football game. The Warriors fought to a 15-7 intermission margin at the Crusaders' expense. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third...
siouxlandnews.com
West Lyon rolls past Unity Christian for 5th win of the season
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — West Lyon defeated Unity Christian 24-6. The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the season.
Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff-Luton explodes past Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-12 at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on October 7 in Iowa football action. Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped in front of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13-0 to begin the second quarter. Sergeant Bluff-Luton breathed fire to a 34-12 lead heading into the fourth...
siouxlandnews.com
Gehlen Catholic moves to 6-1 with blowout win over MMCRU
LE MARS, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic defeated MMCRU 60-20 in Week 7. The Jays improve to 6-1 on the season.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22
Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
Sioux City Journal
Moville Woodbury Central finds victory in OT at Neola Tri-Center's expense 36-34
No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Moville Woodbury Central to overcome Neola Tri-Center 36-34 on October 7 in Iowa football action. Moville Woodbury Central moved in front of Neola Tri-Center 7-6 to begin the second quarter. The Wildcats opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Trojans at...
Sioux City Journal
Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning. The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7. Lawton-Bronson...
Sioux City Journal
Paullina South O'Brien overcomes Akron-Westfield in seat-squirming affair 13-12
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Paullina South O'Brien nipped Akron-Westfield 13-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup. The Wolverines opened a close 7-6 gap over the Westerners at halftime. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters. The Wolverines...
Sioux City Journal
Krone
Richard and Anne (Mallett) Krone of Sioux City will celebrate 72 years of marriage on Friday. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard and Anne were married on Oct. 14, 1950. Richard worked as a communication tower estimator, and Anne was a housewife. Both are retired. Their children are Rick Krone of Sioux City and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard and Anne have five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center cover crop shed in heavy use
SIOUX CENTER—The new cover crop storage shed at Farmers Cooperative Society in Sioux Center became operational just in time for the company’s busy harvest season. The facility, located at the cooperative’s campus at 317 Third St. NW in the Sioux County community, was ready to go in early August and has been in use about every day since.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Sioux City Journal
Sunday night blaze in Le Mars apartment building deemed accident
LE MARS, Iowa -- Improperly discarded smoking material was the probable cause of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building, Sunday night, in Le Mars. At around 11:56 p.m., Le Mars Fire - Rescue was called to an apartment building owned by Fred and Pete Zenk, of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building, located at 1070 Seventh Ave., S.E.
Sioux City Journal
Pioneer Bank promotes former NFL player Cole Croston
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank has prompted Cole Croston to commercial banker. Croston has been a key member of Pioneer’s lending team for nearly three years serving as a mortgage lender. In his new role, he will be active in all areas of credit and lending. A native of...
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Impacted As Tyson Moves Corporate Employees
Sioux City, Iowa — Tyson foods has announced plans to move all of its corporate employees from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. That could impact as many as 550 Tyson employees in the Sioux City area. Those employees...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland school lunch menus
Monday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk. Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk. Wednesday: Chili, cheese goldfish crackers, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday: 4x6 Turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes,...
Siouxland community members react to Tyson Foods relocation
On Wednesday, Tyson Foods announced the employees at the company's corporate office in Dakota Dunes will be relocated to Arkansas.
