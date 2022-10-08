ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Congressman Sean Casten's teenage daughter, Gwen, died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmGDi_0iQvYoZe00

Rep. Sean Casten reveals cause of daughter's death 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after his 17-year-old daughter's sudden death, Congressman Sean Casten's office revealed she died of a sudden heart condition.

Gwen Casten died in her sleep on June 13. At the time, Congressman Sean Casten remembers late daughter, Gwen, as "happy, healthy, well adjusted young woman" , and it wasn't until Friday that her cause of death was made public.

In a statement, the Casten family said Gwen died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat that caused her heart to stop. The family said they likely will never know what caused the heart condition.

"Gwen was a healthy 2022 teenager. She ate well, exercised, got regular check-ups, didn't suffer from any behavioral health issues, and had close relationships with family and friends. She was fully vaccinated, and quarantined after occasional positive, asymptomatic COVID tests during the omicron wave. She had just come home from an evening with friends, went to bed and didn't wake up.

"We are heartbroken, but we are not unique. Sudden, unexplained heart-failure among young, healthy people is rare but real. We are left grasping at the wrong end of random chance.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love we've received over these past months. We've cried again over each of your letters, messages, meals, and flowers, but they are appreciated. We are also grateful for the donations to the Downers Grove North Friends of Fine Arts and March for Our Lives, causes that Gwen was actively engaged in during high school. It is a comfort to know how many lives Gwen touched over her 17 years.

"She had a big, beautiful, kind, loving heart. And it stopped, as all must.

"None of us know when our last heartbeat will come. The best we can hope for is that when our loved ones do pass, we will have no regrets about the time we were lucky enough to share.

"So hug the folks you love a little harder today. Be present in their lives. And spread your love a little farther. Because in the end, it's all that remains."

Gwen's death came little more than two weeks before her father won the Democratic primary in his bid for a third term in office representing the 6th congressional district in Illinois.

Congressman Casten is facing Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, the Republican nominee, in the upcoming November election.

Comments / 858

Rod Wurst
2d ago

I was pro-vaxx my whole life until one of my kids got vaxx-injured. Then I started to recognize the patterns. Several of my family members died or had severe diseases right after vaccination. Now I'm vaxx free since several years and I've never felt better, doing sports very day, which is pretty surprising for an old guy.

Reply(93)
560
AP_001307.08ddc67732424c80ab3e61b893d7afa7.0209
2d ago

So sad. And we most definitely know what caused her heart arrhythmia. When will people learn??? 💔

Reply(60)
575
AP_001732.caf2c2e732544df298e869f871cb7287.0540
2d ago

I’m so sad that a family lost such a young loved one and I truly hope that those with eyes wide shut will finally see what is so obvious. We need to really start investigating these injections.

Reply(29)
258
Related
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Casten
The Independent

My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed

Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
OK! Magazine

Kathy Griffin Reveals Surgery For Lung Cancer Left Her With 'Voice Damage'

Comedian Kathy Griffin is feeling as good as new after having half of her left lung removed due to cancer, but the star revealed she's still experiencing some side effects from the surgery."My voice got some damage," she shared on the Tuesday, September 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. "I am fine, it doesn't hurt, and the important thing is my boobs are still fabulous.""I think it'll get back to normal but I'm not sure. I'm still working on it," noted the Grammy nominee, who admitted the change also had an unexpected influence on her standup routines. "I am...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiac Arrhythmia#Sudden Death#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Son of Slain News Anchor in Critical Condition Post-Op

A gruesome attack on WWJ950’s radio anchor Jim Matthews and his family on Friday left the Chesterfield newsman dead and sent three of his loved ones to the hospital. Matthews’ eldest child, Hunter Matthews, 10, is in critical condition after he was beaten and bound in a closet by his father’s attacker—a 54-year-old family friend. Matthews successfully underwent brain and ear surgery and is currently sedated in a pediatric ICU, according to the child’s aunt, Ashley Quigley, who wrote in a GoFundMe that he is going “through the biggest challenge he has yet to face; recovering from a vicious, needless attack.” Other injured parties include Matthews’ 5-year-old daughter Rosie, whom Quigley said is “doing well,” and his girlfriend Nichole Guertin, 35, who suffered multiple stab wounds. Police say the attacker is also in an area hospital after they found him with self-inflicted wounds and in the midst of a heroin overdose in Matthews’ basement. “It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie,” Matthews’ brother, Joe Nicolai, said to ABC affiliate WXYZ Detroit.Read it at NBC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Robert Cormier, 'Heartland' Actor, Died After 'Tragic Accident'

Robert Cormier, who starred in the Canadian drama series Heartland and an episode of ABC's Designated Survivor, died after suffering injuries in a tragic accident. He was 33. Cormier died on Sept. 23, according to his obituary. Cormier died at an Etobicoke, Ontario hospital from injuries sustained in a fall,...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy