ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjUa2_0iQvYngv00

One person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in Lansing 00:14

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.

Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.

The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.

Comments / 35

meballsache
2d ago

This is the same city that just said ok to a club@170th &Torrence. How long after it opens will shooting be a common occurrence?

Reply(10)
14
Roman Feris
1d ago

of course why not Illinois is a deep Blue State. speaking of Republicans hope you and your family are doing well, with elections coming up I need help, understanding Biden and the Democrats, were you able to keep food in the fridge? Were you able to replace the broken toaster or TV? Did you have enough gas to visit family across town? Go see a movie and eat out? Were you able to save money for a rainy day? Did you get stir crazy and miss Church during lockdown? Did the children benefit from remote learning,no they did Not their being tout and no social interaction? Do you feel safe in the big city? If you got carjacked or became a robbery victim and the criminal is released with no consequences ? Then by All means vote Open your eyes Vote red Thanks for your time and be safe.

Reply(8)
3
Kenneth Muhm
18h ago

i remember back in the 70s and early 80s, when this was a solid middle class white neighborhood, you didn't have very many crimes, and definitely no murders. i wonder what changed to cause the crime to skyrocket? 🤔.....oh yes, the racial demographics, that's it.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lansing, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, IL
Chicago Journal

Unidentified man killed in Garfield Park, shot 16 times

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Garfield Park this morning after being shot 16 times to the body. There's not a lot of information to go on in the case but Police said around 7:50 a.m. this morning they found a man dead on the sidewalk on the 300 block of S. Springfield in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's west side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people shot on Ohio feeder ramp on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An early-morning shooting Monday forced police to close the Ohio Street feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway.At least three people were injured.Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. About 45 minutes after the shooting, three people showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in a bullet-ridden Kia with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP. We also spoke with at least two drivers who were on the ramp and their cars were hit by stray bullets. Fortunately, none of them were injured. Officers described the shooters' vehicle a silver Toyota Highlander.The popular feeder ramp was closed to traffic...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Fundraiser held for 13-year-old shot in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Family and friends are rallying behind a teen injured in a West Side shooting .Axel Robledo, 13, was shot twice in the head while walking to a store with his family in Pilsen.He had two bullets lodged in his brain and needed high-risk surgery to remove them. He survived the surgery but his family says he still has a long road ahead before he fully recovers.His family held a fundraiser for him Sunday. A GoFundMe has been set up for the 13-year-old's medical expenses. The page has already raised over $11,700.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Armed robber targeting postal workers for master keys

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for an armed robber targeting postal workers for their master keys. At least five incidents have been reported on the city's West Side since Aug. 17. In each case, a man armed with a handgun ambushes mail carriers on their route and demands they hand over their keys. Those keys can be used to open all the blue boxes and cluster boxes in a given zip code. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed during fight in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was fatally shot outside of a Loop lounge early Sunday morningIt happened in the 400 block of South Wells Street, and as CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, this is not the first time there has been a shooting near that bar. CBS 2 tracked at least two others since May, in which nearly 10 people were either injured or killed. The latest one happened outside the club Sunday morning around 1:36 a.m.According to the Chicago Police Department, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Persona Lounge following an altercation. A 24-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

One person displaced by house fire in Dolton

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was displaced by a fire in suburban Dolton overnight. Fire officials said it appears the fire started in the bedroom of the home, on Edbrooke, and spread through the attic and roof. A resident was home at the time of the fire. That resident has been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire chief is reminding everyone to make sure they have working smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors on every floor of their home. 
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on man in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the street Saturday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 59-year-old was on the street around 3:42 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kingston Avenue when two gunmen approached and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the arm and...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Who is this guy? Video shows man flinging, punching dog in Lincoln Park

A Lincoln Park woman hopes the public will help Chicago police identify the man who punched and tossed a dog on the street near her home last month. Paula Conrad sent two videos to CWBChicago that show the man parking a minivan in the 1900 block of North Maud around 5:45 p.m. on September 22. He gets out, opens the cargo hatch, and then flings the dog onto the street by its leash.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy