Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Twitter experiments with a major change to hashtags
Clickable hashtags are kind of important to how people experience Twitter. Clicking through hashtag links is a convenient way to find more tweets related to specific and niche topics. And they’re so useful for browsing content that other popular social media platforms (like Instagram and TikTok) have them too.
Digital Trends
Today's Best Robot Mop Prime Day Deal
If you’ve always wanted a robot mop, the Prime Early Access Sale is your perfect opportunity to grab one. Amazon may have already had a Prime Day, but the company wasn’t willing to wait until Black Friday for another round of sales. The Prime Early Access sale is on October 11 and 12, and it includes some great deals on smart home tech, like this iRobot Braava Jet deal. Right now, the Bravva Jet m6 is only $380, a $180 discount from its original $500 — let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: 21 best deals on Halloween costumes and decor for October Prime Day
Halloween is quickly approaching. And what better time to snag deals on the candy, costumes and creative decor you still need than at Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel Watch screen protectors
Google has completed its hardware-software ecosystem with the debut of the Google Pixel Watch, pairing it with the release of the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. While a smartphone case may be a no-brainer for today's giant glass slabs, can the same be said of smartwatch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do You Get More Anxious Or Sad In The Fall? There's A Reason For That.
You're not alone if you don't welcome the return of pumpkin spice and autumn foliage. Here's why the season change affects your mental health.
Is Nonstick Cookware Safe? Are There Better, Less Controversial Alternatives?
Turns out, some nonstick pots and pans are better than others — but you might want to stay away from one type entirely.
Digital Trends
Buy this self-emptying robot vacuum for $179 right now
July Prime Day deals came and went quickly, leaving many of us longing for the next major sales event. Lucky for you, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here to offer discounts on a variety of products, including robot vacuum deals. To rival Amazon, Walmart is holding its Walmart Rollback Sale and featuring deals like these: the Ionvac SmartClean V4 robot vacuum for only $179, which is more than 40% off its original price of $299. This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any self-emptying robot vacuum, so it may sell out quickly.
Digital Trends
This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is 44% off for Prime Day
If you missed the Prime Day sales in July, Amazon has given you a second chance with the Prime Early Access Sale. We’re also calling it Prime Day October 2022 because there are plenty of excellent Prime Day deals available to help you save on products you need today or to snag good deals for early holiday shopping. One of the best smart home deals we’ve seen in the current two-day sales event is for the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you’re in the market for a dual-purpose automated vacuum and mopping assistant with advanced navigation and mapping, Amazon slashed the price by 44% on this highly-rated combo. Instead of the regular $360 price, you can buy the Roborock E5 for just $200, saving $160 to use for other items on your list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Deal alert: Buy iPhone 14 get Beat Studio Buds free plus $200 to spend online
This content was produced in partnership with Visible. If it’s time to upgrade your phone, or more specifically get the new iPhone 14, then pay close attention because Visible is offering a fantastic deal right now that you won’t find anywhere else. There are two offers that, when combined, get you a free set of Beats Studio Buds and $200 to spend online. How awesome is that?
Digital Trends
Legs are coming to Zuckerberg’s metaverse
Mark Zuckerberg announced at Meta Connect 2022 that avatars will soon include legs in Horizon Worlds, using the built-in Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro tracking technology. Meta will also include more tools for developers to tie into headset tracking so they, too, can include legs. “Avatars will be...
Comments / 0