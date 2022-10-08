SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Steven Wilson, Coral Shores

Q: When did you start playing football?

A: My sophomore year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Yeah, I played soccer, basketball, and lacrosse, then in high school, I started wrestling my freshman year, and that made me a total badass, and I always wanted to play football. I had a friend on the team, so he talked me into coming out and I loved it. There’s nothing like being under the lights and people cheering for you. I did another year of wrestling and I wanted to do it again last year, but it was just too much stress on my body, having to cut weight. It’s like getting punched in the face every day.

Q: So there’s no chance you go back to wrestling this year?

A: I want to and I feel like I could be state champ at my weight class, but I want to do other things, I have other goals. I want to work on my boats, I have three at home and I want to get them ready to go out fishing.

Q: Now that you are focused on football, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Football practice is three hours a day, Monday through Friday.

Q: Do you have downtime away from football?

A: Yeah, I go for about five to six months.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: I don’t train in the offseason, I’m only playing for fun and I’ve learned a lot from football, I really love playing the sport.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Right now, football is most important, but I need to keep on working on my academics, so I’d say academics because I have to keep my grades up and graduate from high school.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I have a good work ethic, I’m always trying to work hard. I bought my first truck at 17 and have paid it off. I’m always trying to find work on fishing boats, I work on my boats as a hobby.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A; The main thing is that if you can really stick to a sport then you can do anything you want in life. Because of sports, I know I can tell my mind I can do anything I want to do, you just have to work hard on your goals in life.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I just bought a mako and I want to rebuild it by the end of the school year. I’m going to tear out the deck and rebuild the whole thing.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to go to college, get a four-year degree in architecture because with real estate going up it would be a good career to get into, plus I like building stuff so I feel it would be a good career for me.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: My favorite sports moment was when I was wrestling. A kid hit a shot on me and hit me in the nose, which made me bleed. That fired me up so much that I hit a double leg on him, took him down, put him in a half-nelson, and pinned him. I just felt like a total badass.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Definitely my coaches, because without I wouldn’t know how to play the sports I do. I’m athletic, and I’ve always been good at lifting weights and running, but my coaches have taught me everything I know about the sport.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Keep your grades up so you can get into the college of your choice, that’s the most important thing. Without studying hard, you don’t get into the college you want to get into.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Work hard now, play later.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Going back to what I said earlier, learning how to play football and wrestling has already taught me how to get to my goals as a human, not just sports-wise, and because I know I’ve put in that hard work, I know when I’m in college I’m not going to give up on what I’m studying. I want to be something in this world so I’m never going to give up and I’ve already got that from sports.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I want to go to Yellowstone National Park again, I went there when I was little and it was the best place in the world. It has just a different vibe than what I’m used to living in the Keys, where it’s all water, and there it’s landlocked. I was out of my comfort zone and I like doing that, so I enjoyed being there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Right now, it’s working on that Mako, I’m going to get that done. I also like to go fishing but really my hobbies outside of high school are focusing on my dreams and who I want to become.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Being committed to a sport is hard when you have different dreams after high school and it’s almost all over and you know you are not going to college to play. You just get a different outlook on things.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Study would be the best option but most likely work on my boat.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I want to do two years of community college down here, then make sure that Mako is finished because eventually, that will be the boat I charter on. I just need to get my captain’s licence, but before then I want to go to Florida State for two years.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah, I’d take it. College football would be super fun, but I don’t think I’m, at that level.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: The water is glass.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Tacos Felicos food truck and I’d get a burrito. They have the best burrito down here, it’s so good.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Right now I’m just focused on getting into college so I can figure that all out, while I work on the boats.