HIGH HOPES: Conchs, Dolphins, Hurricanes all anticipating big moments in postseason

The postseason is just three weeks away for the Monroe County golf teams and while the long season has begun to draw on the Conchs, Dolphins and Hurricanes, there is still high anticipation for a potentially deep playoff run for all three squads.

“I think you always think that way until it doesn’t happen, you keep hope alive,” said Key West High coach Josh Basset. “In the last few matches, it’s been tough and sometimes you get in a funk, but golf is one of those games that can change quickly.”

The Key West coach furthered that he feels the pressure to help his players adjust to insure they are prepared for the postseason, but remains confident in their abilities, especially the top two Conchs, Devon Gilday, who advanced to the Region 4-2A Finals last year, Rocco Twyman, who was one shot away for garnering a berth in the regional found.

“They just need to get out of their own heads,” said Bassett. “I have the utmost confidence in what they can do and not just Rocco and Devon, but the entire team.”

The Conchs’ lineup has begun to solidify with senior Tommy Highsmith turning in several scores equal to that of Gilday and Twyman in the last few weeks, including a round-low 43 on Thursday at the Key West Golf Club in a county meet. The Key West coach continued that Andrew Basset is out of his funk and should be part of the Conchs’ postseason roster as well as Peyton Zubieta, who stands to be the fifth at the District 16-2A tournament.

“Peyton has played some fantastic golf,” said Bassett. “He is a long-ball hitter and gives us a good shot to be competitive. We are going to focus to put ourselves in the best position to be the best team we can be. Now is where we need to step up.”

Marathon coach Mary Coleman is also confident that Dolphin seniors, Fisher Coleman-Sayer and Billy Martin, will have a very good opportunity to qualify for the Region 4-1A Region tournament but also believe if seniors Jack and Casey Horvart can play the right round in the District 16-1A tournament, the ’Fins have an outside chance of qualifying as a team.

Joining Marathon in the 16-1A district tournament will be Coral Shores, for the first time in school history, with a full boys team that includes Tannel Irons, Preston Carroll, Drew Kumar and Walter Hussey.

“I have options this year because they changed they took away the minimum of games needed to be played to make districts,” said Thomas, who noted the final roster spot for the district tournament is still to be determined.

Similar to the Conchs and Dolphins, Thomas is confident Irons and Carrol can both reach regionals as individuals, “as long as they keep practicing,” said the coach.

“Preston didn’t play with us last year either, but he has played before, so I think it would be awesome for both he and Tannie to get that experience,” furthered the ’Canes coach about potentially playing in the Region 4-1A tournament. “It would certainly be a wow factor for them.”

The Lady ’Canes will also be represented in the postseason for the first time, as the coach expects to take both Gabby Thomas and Maddie Johnson.

“Maddie has progressed so well from the start of the season,” said Thomas. “She has a strong drive and is improving her short game.”

The coach also added that Coral Shores senior Sophia Borders could be potentially in the mix for districts.

“We have a lot of other girls who can play a scramble or get through nine, but not 18 holes,” said Thomas, explaining that during the final three meets of the regular season, she is hoping to maintain their scores while also preparing for an 18-hole round in the program’s first district finals, especially for the girls. “I want them to let me know if they can’t play 18 holes. I know we’ve had a few kids going out and playing 18 holes, so hopefully, they will be used to it as well as the pace of play.”

No matter the outcome at districts, for the program that started in mid-September last year, Thomas expressed that just making the postseason is a dream for the program.

“As soon as registration for the tournament showed up, I made sure to have Rich apply,” said Thomas. “I told him, ‘we’ve got to get in,’ so when he emailed me saying we were in, I knew it was a good step forward.”

While none of the girls squads will be able to advance as a team, with Key West expecting to bring three Lady Conchs to its district round, Savannah Oropeza, Kaylee Arsenault and Claudia Sterling and Marathon two, Summer Haines and Elise Dolton, in order for any of the boys teams to advance they will have to beat out some tough competition. In District 16-1A are Westminster Christian, Palmer Trinity, Ransom Everglades, Immaculata-LaSalle, Riviera Prep, and True North Classic, while Key West’s District 16-2A includes Gulliver Prep, Belen Jesuit, MAST, Mater Lakes, Killian, Miami Springs, TERRA, and the odds on favorite with one of the top golfers in the state Archbishop McCarthy. Despite the tough competition, Bassett believes if his top players shot in the mid-70s, like they are capable of, then the Conchs could advance as one of the Top 3 teams in the district or at least as one of the Top 3 individuals, not on an advancing team.

“It’s golf so you can have a bad day and our kids could step so, I believe they can,” said Bassett. “So I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do. They are talented kids, I just need to pull it out of them.”

Key West is coming off a busy week playing in the Maverick Invitational on Monday, an 18-hole event hosted by McCarthy, followed by a pair of home matches at the Key West Golf Club on Wednesday against a first-year Keys Gate program and a county meet on Thursday against Coral Shores and Marathon.

“It was awesome to have them all come down here this week,” Bassett. “The scores weren’t the best, but I know they can find their way out before districts.”

Key West will play one match next week and two in the final week of the season, including taking on district rival Mater Lakes at the Miami Lakes Country Club, before heading to the district final which will be held at the Grand Palms Country Club on Oct. 24, while the district final for Marathon and Coral Shores will be held at Normandy Shores Golf Course on Oct. 25.

“I know how those courses are laid out, so we will be prepared,” Bassett said about playing at Grand Palms. “These guys know what they are doing and have played enough golf they will be ready for the 18, it’s just a matter of having them mentally prepared and playing smart golf. Making sure they take the right shot at the right time and charge when they need to charge and sit back when they need to.”

