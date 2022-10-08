Lady Conchs coming together as playoff approach

Health has been a big factor in the Key West High girls volleyball season, playing without two key starters for a majority of the campaign, but still, the Lady Conchs have found a way to battle through, rebounding from just one win in their first nine matches, to have now won seven of their last nine including two wins this past week defeating Monroe County rival Coral Shores 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-17) on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and a day later shutting down Keys Gate 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-11) both on the Lady Conchs’ home court at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

In fact, Key West is 19-4 in sets during those last nine matches, and as of Wednesday’s contest, the Lady Conchs are back to full strength with starting middle hitter Bridgette Swenney and setter Victoria Pavlik back in the lineup.

“The biggest challenge so far this season has been the constant change in the lineups, but I know we have more room to grow as far as the next lineup we now want to get set by districts,” said Key West High coach Sarah Eckert, pointing out that while Swenney and Pavlik were out, some of the younger players like Reese Haggard, Gabby Garcia and Annie Scepkova were able to step into a starting role and succeed. “The players who have been able to be in it all year have shown tremendous growth, so our core has grown up substantially, but when you add new elements in and try to get that timing back the game changes a little bit, so that’s what we are ironing out now.”

What Eckert is certain of is that senior Sam Ventimiglia, who had 14 kills and 10 digs against Coral Shores, has been the team leader Key West has need to turn around the season.

“You can’t ask for a better player,” said Eckert. “She has a fantastic team mentality, she stays consistent for her team, and at a certain point, she just started taking charge of getting the team focused not just in the match but also before and off the court. It’s those little things she contributes big time and she puts the team before herself, always, but I’m glad she’s also able to shine.”

Adding to the victory against the Hurricanes, Elsie Warick had seven kills and eight digs, Annie Scepkova finished with six kills, Swenney has two kills in her return, Garcia three kills, while Emiri Ichijo had three aces and 20 digs, Pavlik had 18 assists and Haggard set up nine kills. Coral Shores was led by Brooke Mandozzi with five kills, 11digs, 13 serve receives and a block, Crystal Gutierrez-Sandoval and LeAnn Quick both had three kills, Iona Holmquist picked up 10 digs, Kailee Reinoso had nine and with a block was Grace Leffler.

A night later, against Keys Gate, knowing Key West was the more talented team according to the coach, the Conchs were able to work on more risk-reward plays.

“We used that game to level up again and ran set plays we have worked on in practice but not utilized in a game yet, so our goal was to push those plays that way we could be comfortable with them and making them effective,” said Eckert noting it was a lot of Xs and stack plays the Conchs ran against the Knights. “It’s a good thing we are able to push that right now because against stronger teams these are plays we need in order to shift the momentum in your favor. You need to have that in your arsenal and be able to use it, so nothing becomes too formulaic or repetitive and we can keep the defense off balance.”

Key West has two matches reaming to work out any final kinks, with senior night taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, against Marathon, before playing Hialeah in the regular season finale, and Eckert expressed she wants her team sharp and focused.

“I think they are playing with a lot more confidence,” the Conchs coach said about her team. “Coming out to tryout I was excited because I knew they had the talent and ability and now I’m very happy they are playing with that confidence to get out there and take a little more risk and with that get a little more reward.”

