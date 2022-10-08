Read full article on original website
NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
Federal Judge Blocks Part of New York’s Strict New Gun Laws
Do 'Gun Free Zones' work? Some of the worst gun related tragedies have taken place in these spots. One judge at the Federal level may have recognized this and some New Yorkers see this as a win. Guns are a sensitive topic of discussion in the country but many Americans...
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
PIX Panel: Migrants, the governor’s race and gun laws
PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Katie Honan from THE CITY to talk about the newly-declared state of emergency in New York City over migrants. They also broke down a new poll showing a tight race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. The panel also touched […]
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
Solitary confinement bill would put Rikers in ‘state of anarchy,’ DOC commissioner says; Adams threatens veto
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A contentious bill to ban solitary confinement in New York City’s jails would hinder the ability of correction officers to run the facilities, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said on PIX on Politics. The bill, largely supported by advocates for detainees, has met opposition from Mayor Eric Adams. If it […]
How to Recognize Counterfeit $100 Bills in New York State?
How often do you have a $100 bill in your possession? Me? Not very often at all, so when I actually get one in my hands, I am kind of nervous about it. Think that's silly? If you are a person who gets these big bills all the time, I am sure you already feel comfortable with using them. For myself? These things never come across my hands.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
New York Appeals as Portions of New Gun Regulations are Struck Down
New York Attorney General Letitia James is appealing a federal judge ruling October 6 that struck down key elements of the state’s revised gun laws slapped together earlier this year when the Supreme Court threw out many of the state’s licensing regulations. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled...
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
N.J. salesman who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 gets month in prison, feds say
A self-described salesman from New Jersey was sentenced Friday to one month in prison after he admitted earlier this month that he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, joined by a multitude of others who tried to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to federal prosecutors.
Draft resolution requests State to repeal Conceal Carry Improvement Act
(WETM) – The New York State Conceal Carry Improvement Act is getting opposition from municipal government. Schuyler County is now joining Steuben County and a host of other counties across the state in opposition of the stringent requirements imposed by the new law. Attorney Steven Getman states “The ink was not even dry in the […]
Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?
Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
Just let congestion pricing die already. It’ll save us all time and money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re beat. And those who want to jam the congestion pricing tax down our throats should be first in line to do so. Try as they might, New York Democrats just can’t get the first-in-the-nation program off...
WOWK
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where...
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
Italian Americans push back against proposal to end Columbus Day in New York state
Democratic Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, who is Indigenous, formally introduced legislation at the end of September to end the holiday in New York state and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Judge censured after social media posts supporting law enforcement
TOWN OF LLOYD – Judge Terry Elia, serving on the Town of Lloyd Justice Court bench since 1998, has been “censured” by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Disciplinary censure is the second-highest punishment the commission can administer, just shy of removing a judge from the bench.
WDIO-TV
‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
NEW YORK (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Anna...
