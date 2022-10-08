ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
RELIGION
PIX11

PIX Panel: Migrants, the governor’s race and gun laws

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Katie Honan from THE CITY to talk about the newly-declared state of emergency in New York City over migrants. They also broke down a new poll showing a tight race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. The panel also touched […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
96.1 The Eagle

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
PIX11

Solitary confinement bill would put Rikers in ‘state of anarchy,’ DOC commissioner says; Adams threatens veto

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A contentious bill to ban solitary confinement in New York City’s jails would hinder the ability of correction officers to run the facilities, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said on PIX on Politics. The bill, largely supported by advocates for detainees, has met opposition from Mayor Eric Adams. If it […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How to Recognize Counterfeit $100 Bills in New York State?

How often do you have a $100 bill in your possession? Me? Not very often at all, so when I actually get one in my hands, I am kind of nervous about it. Think that's silly? If you are a person who gets these big bills all the time, I am sure you already feel comfortable with using them. For myself? These things never come across my hands.
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Laws#2nd Amendment#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New Yorkers#Americans#Pew Research Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Breeze

Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?

Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
AGRICULTURE
WOWK

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Judge censured after social media posts supporting law enforcement

TOWN OF LLOYD – Judge Terry Elia, serving on the Town of Lloyd Justice Court bench since 1998, has been “censured” by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Disciplinary censure is the second-highest punishment the commission can administer, just shy of removing a judge from the bench.
LLOYD, NY
WDIO-TV

‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Anna...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy