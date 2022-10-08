Read full article on original website
DeWine visits AmSty in Ironton
Friday was National Manufacturing Day and, to mark the occasion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Lawrence County. The governor paid a visit to AmSty in Ironton, where he and staff took a tour of the facility. It was one of a number of visits he made on...
Crowd comes out for Ring on the River
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crow” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
Anita Turley
Anita Sue Turley, 83, of Crown City, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Jeri Fields: National Savings Day reminds everyone to plan for the future
This year, this coming Wednesday, is National Savings Day. This day serves as an important reminder to plan for your financial future. Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. We have online tools to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.
‘The mom and pop shop for horror’
An abandoned video rental store sounds like a potential setting for a horror movie. And for someone who loves those types of films, like Catlettsburg native, Chris Kirby, it helped spark a business idea. “My wife and I were driving by the old Blockbuster in Ashland one day, and I...
West Portsmouth man arrested for rape
PORTSMOUTH — A West Portsmouth man has been arrested for the rape of four boys under the age of 13. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a parent that her underage son has been sexually assaulted while he was out of town in Virginia.
