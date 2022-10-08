United Way remains true to mission

Our United Way Tar River Region has been working in the community for 70 years, improving the quality of life for local citizens, friends and neighbors.

By funding 36 community-based health and human service programs in partnership with 25 nonprofit partners, over 250 volunteers and 6,000-plus donors, United Way Tar River Region positively impacts over 75,000 lives each year in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

Our Community Giving Campaign, going on right now, gives every person the opportunity to be part of the United Way and our collective effort to positively change lives. When you give to United Way, you are investing in Nash and Edgecombe counties, and your donation helps many areas within our community.

Your choice to support helps ensure that people you know, or even people you do not know, get the helping hand that they need. United Way gets your donations where the community needs are the greatest.

Through our Community Investment process, dedicated volunteer teams review grant applications, conduct site visits and recommend funding based on achieved goals and positive outcomes.

By focusing donations on our communities’ most pressing needs in three focus areas, over the last year alone, your support helped 13,208 in education, 1,473 in health and 28,617 in income and independence, with our ultimate goal to encourage self-sufficiency and enhanced quality of life.

We are proud of our efficiency, accountability and strategic goal to drive community solutions that tackle some of our greatest challenges.

You can be assured that a donated dollar is used in the most effective, accountable and impactful way. We are proud of our low administrative rate of 2.6 percent and our fundraising rate of 12.1 percent.

Through our small staff, our many volunteers and our organizational efficiencies, we ensure that over 85 cents of every donated dollar goes into our local community to help others.

As a result of our community development, value-added programs like NC 211, this past year we provided important information and referral to 5,761 citizens to help them access needed services and support. Through our COVID and QVC Funds, we have assisted over 31,000 individuals by providing $500,000 plus to assist our citizens with their unmet health and human service needs.

In addition, an area of meeting food and shelter needs is through our Emergency Food and Shelter Program, where over $200,000 extra in funding has been administered this year to local nonprofits that provide these safety net services.

Also, our new event, United We Can, is coming up on Oct. 14 at the Rocky Mount Mills. We look forward to building food sculptures and then donating the non-perishable food items to local feeding programs.

During our 70-year history with the help of so many supporters, we have raised and invested over $55 million into our local community with the ultimate goal of enhanced quality of life for all. Every day, people call on United Way to help in so many ways, and we are honored to answer the call.

United Way Tar River Region remains dedicated to our mission to unite people and resources to build a stronger community and looks forward to another 70 years of service.

Ginny Mohrbutter is the executive director of United Way Tar River Region.