ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

United Way remains true to mission

By By GINNY MOHRBUTTER Community Columnist
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8TqX_0iQvY8mV00

Our United Way Tar River Region has been working in the community for 70 years, improving the quality of life for local citizens, friends and neighbors.

By funding 36 community-based health and human service programs in partnership with 25 nonprofit partners, over 250 volunteers and 6,000-plus donors, United Way Tar River Region positively impacts over 75,000 lives each year in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

Our Community Giving Campaign, going on right now, gives every person the opportunity to be part of the United Way and our collective effort to positively change lives. When you give to United Way, you are investing in Nash and Edgecombe counties, and your donation helps many areas within our community.

Your choice to support helps ensure that people you know, or even people you do not know, get the helping hand that they need. United Way gets your donations where the community needs are the greatest.

Through our Community Investment process, dedicated volunteer teams review grant applications, conduct site visits and recommend funding based on achieved goals and positive outcomes.

By focusing donations on our communities’ most pressing needs in three focus areas, over the last year alone, your support helped 13,208 in education, 1,473 in health and 28,617 in income and independence, with our ultimate goal to encourage self-sufficiency and enhanced quality of life.

We are proud of our efficiency, accountability and strategic goal to drive community solutions that tackle some of our greatest challenges.

You can be assured that a donated dollar is used in the most effective, accountable and impactful way. We are proud of our low administrative rate of 2.6 percent and our fundraising rate of 12.1 percent.

Through our small staff, our many volunteers and our organizational efficiencies, we ensure that over 85 cents of every donated dollar goes into our local community to help others.

As a result of our community development, value-added programs like NC 211, this past year we provided important information and referral to 5,761 citizens to help them access needed services and support. Through our COVID and QVC Funds, we have assisted over 31,000 individuals by providing $500,000 plus to assist our citizens with their unmet health and human service needs.

In addition, an area of meeting food and shelter needs is through our Emergency Food and Shelter Program, where over $200,000 extra in funding has been administered this year to local nonprofits that provide these safety net services.

Also, our new event, United We Can, is coming up on Oct. 14 at the Rocky Mount Mills. We look forward to building food sculptures and then donating the non-perishable food items to local feeding programs.

During our 70-year history with the help of so many supporters, we have raised and invested over $55 million into our local community with the ultimate goal of enhanced quality of life for all. Every day, people call on United Way to help in so many ways, and we are honored to answer the call.

United Way Tar River Region remains dedicated to our mission to unite people and resources to build a stronger community and looks forward to another 70 years of service.

Ginny Mohrbutter is the executive director of United Way Tar River Region.

Comments / 1

Related
neusenews.com

National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools

NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Primary: Terrific Kids

Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
KINSTON, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Goldsboro, NC USA

I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edgecombe County, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
Nash County, NC
Education
Edgecombe County, NC
Education
County
Nash County, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Society
thewashingtondailynews.com

City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington

There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 7/16, Amal Devon Miller Jr. born to Chasity Brown and Amal Miller. 7/16, Kehlani Necole Moore born to Keyanna Hawkins and Antonio Moore. 7/16, Nia...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU game days found to affect prices of hotels and local businesses

Officials and students from Greenville, North Carolina, discuss higher hotel and local business rates due to East Carolina University home football game day weekends. Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said ever since the existence of hotels, special event weekends have always had higher rates than its normal price range.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Community Investment
WNCT

Aces for Autism changes family’s life in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many families are impacted by autism, a developmental disorder that impacts communication and behaviors. As of 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is found in one in 44 children. That number includes children right here in Greenville. Aces for Autism is a non-profit organization, based here […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Public Notice: Notice to Creditors of Vantenna Aytch (Copy)

All persons, firms, and corporations having claims against Vantenna Aytch, deceased, of Lenoir County case no. 22F544, are notified to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
AYDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WITN

NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

See It Live! At The Clayton Center

CLAYTON – The Clayton Center announces its 2022-23 series of concert and comedy shows featuring some of the finest musicians, singer-songwriters and comedians on tour today. The historic auditorium located in downtown Clayton opens its 20th season with country and folk music legends and longtime friends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss on Friday, Oct. 14. The pair join forces to share their celebrated music and personal chemistry on stage in their new show, Together at Last.
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Tropical Storm Julia moves westward towards Nicaragua

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The thirteenth tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season has become Tropical Storm Julia. The storm is located over the Southern Caribbean Sea just north of Colombia. Julia is forecast to slowly strengthen over the next 48 hours before making landfall in Nicaragua Sunday morning. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy