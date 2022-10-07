Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
This is what the shape of your forehead says about your personality
The forehead is kind of the first window to your personality. It gives away more clues than words ever can. Yet, the only time I noticed my forehead shape was when I was powerlessly sitting in my hairdresser’s chair, wet-haired with a washed-off foundation dripping from my face edges.
Surprise, it's anxiety. Here are 5 things that can help rein in anxiety throughout the day.
Anxiety pops up at the most inopportune times.
Opinion: Love Will Not Fix A Narcissist With Addiction Problems
Many years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner.
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah and Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well as returning BET+ holiday movie staples like Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson and Dorien Wilson. The titles come from directors and writers including Victoria Rowell (who also appears in “A Christmas Gift”), Robin Givens, Bree West and Patricia Cuffie Jones. “We’re committed to bringing quality Black stories to the screen and the...
NYLON
Ask A Witch: The Truth About Love Magic
True divine unions are orchestrated by spirit, often far before we become consciously aware of it. The path along the way can be rocky for some, and coming into alignment with what you’re truly looking for takes immense discernment. As with any life concern, people sometimes seek magical solutions to their trials and tribulations. In this era of social media oversaturation, plenty of misguided information is spread on huge platforms, much of which is far removed from a grounded magical and spiritual practice. Most seasoned spiritual guides won’t be found on TikTok.
50 Pumpkin Carving Ideas For Spooky Szn Inspo
I don't really have the skill for some of these, but if you do...
Expert reveals which eye colour gets the most attention on dating apps
Dating apps these days can be a minefield and it takes a lot of effort - and sometimes peer review - to ensure your profile stands out. But now, an expert has revealed that, for some, their eye colour is actually making them more popular on dating apps. The discovery...
dogster.com
How is Fido Feeling? Understanding Dog Emotions
Emotions drive behavior, so understanding dog emotions is key to our relationships with our furry friends. But can dogs cry? Do dogs have moods? Modern studies reveal dogs enjoy rich emotional lives. By investing in dogs’ emotional health, we can greatly improve their quality of life. Tune in to your dog’s emotions and emotion signs. Tuning in helps you understand their behavior, better support their needs and help them cope, when necessary.
PETS・
Handwriting Slant and Social Personality
Many self-proclaimed introverts have a left slant to their handwriting, while extroverts claim a right slant. For me, I'm an ambivert with a vertical slant... which really isn't a slant at all.
BBC
Mental health: campaign encourages creativity as an escape outlet
Young people are being encouraged to use creative outlets to help them cope with mental health issues. The mental health charity Mind found more than 50% of people in the South West use activities such as music and writing when struggling mentally. It has created four films to help change...
calmsage.com
The Emotion Wheel: Primary Emotions, Benefits & How To Use It!
I am sure you must have heard of an emotion wheel before but do you know what it is used for? The emotion wheel is a model which was first developed in the early 1980’s and since then there have been quite a few emotion wheel models developed. The...
psychologytoday.com
How to Break a Downward Emotional Spiral
The negative consequences of our actions can send us into a spiral of avoidance. Self-compassion can change your trajectory from negative to positive. Think about how you want to be remembered and the legacy you want to leave behind. When we fail the fourth, fifth, or tenth time after promising...
actionlifemedia.com
Want Less to Love?: Your Guide to Getting Rid of Love Handles
If you’ve been meaning to get rid of your love handles for years, you’re not alone. But every time you start a new fitness plan, you quickly lose motivation. Sound familiar?. Everyone has an ideal body and for most people, it is to get slim. Yet, sometimes there’s...
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
New Lease on Life! A Look Back at the Most Inspiring ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Success Stories
No pain, no gain. My 600-Lb Life has captivated viewers with its powerful episodes, documenting the true stories of morbidly obese people who are committed to losing weight. Every person embarks upon their own fitness journey with the hopes of getting healthy, reclaiming their independence and becoming the best version of themselves. Over the years, there’s been a lot of incredible weight loss transformations on the show.
