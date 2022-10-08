ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, PA

papreplive.com

Upper Dublin gets wake up call in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin entered Friday night’s game against Council Rock South with a 6-0 record. The Cardinals had wins against Kennett by 24, CB West by 28, North Penn by four, Bensalem by 26, Wissahickon by 47 and Council Rock North by 28. A 26.16 average margin...
DUBLIN, PA
papreplive.com

Strong pass defense lifts Hill School football, 42-20 over Peddie

POTTSTOWN >> The Hill School defense knew that Peddie School would be doing a lot of passing on Saturday afternoon and prepared for that eventuality all week. And though knowing what is coming and being able to do something about it are sometimes two different things, the Rams’ hard work in practice paid off in a big way with four interceptions – two of them returned for touchdowns – in a 42-20 Mid-Atlantic Prep League win at Dell Field.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Defense rises for Avon Grove in shutout of Bishop Shanahan

WEST GROVE >> Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Avon Grove Stadium, the host Red Devils used a suffocating defense and a big day from backup quarterback Owen Yoder to win their third straight game as the Red Devils shutout Bishop Shanahan, 14-0, in a Ches-Mont League National Division game on Homecoming Day.
WEST GROVE, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville, Henderson duos prevail at Ches-Mont Doubles Tournament

Westtown >> At the two Ches-Mont Girls Tennis Doubles Tournaments this weekend, the theme was repeat champions. A pair of twins, Unionville juniors Emma and Allie Stanislawczyk, captured their second consecutive Ches-Mont American Division doubles title Saturday. One day earlier, the West Chester Henderson duo of senior Kaitlyn Evans and...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals

PAC Doubles: Methacton placed a pair of teams in the semifinals on Friday. Defending PIAA 3A champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang lost just two games in two matches, defeating Boyertown’s Lauren Campbell/Lila Schmid 10-0 in second round and then dispatching Upper Perk’s Hope Thompson/Madelyn Dyer 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 seeds Morgan Coupe/Anika Suresh had a little more trouble, winning 10-3 in the first round against Pottsgrove’s Rachel Lilliendahl/Alaina Hathaway. Then the challenge came. Coupe and Suresh survived Perk Valley’s No. 6 seeds Smiki Satrusalya/Ananya Sudarshan 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in a heated quarterfinal matchup. Nouaime and Liang will face the No. 4 seeds Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore/Alexis Luo in the semis on Saturday, while Coupe and Suresh will face the No. 2 seeds Spring-Ford’s No. 1 team of Evelyn Mejia/Cady Krause.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Moreland’s Broderick eyes strong finish, Wissahickon’s McLean eyes new beginning

AMBLER >> Stephen Broderick and Jalen McLean had something in common on Friday night. Broderick, the Upper Moreland senior, and McLean, the Wissahickon junior, may be at different points in their respective careers with their teams at different points of contention but the two were undeniably the center of attention for their squads as they faced off. The do-everything Broderick is hoping to end his career right and carry the Golden Bears on a playoff run while the emerging McLean is hoping to be the part of something new with the rebuilding Trojans.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle

PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Perkiomen explodes in second half of 38-12 win over Pottstown

POTTSTOWN >> Upper Perkiomen had numerous opportunities to score in the first half Friday night at Pottstown, only to be stopped time after time by the aggressive Trojan defense. But a blocked punt, a recovered fumble and a failed fake punt gave the Indians even more chances to score after the intermission. And this time they did not fail, as they wiped out a 9-point deficit and more in a 38-12 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division win at Grigg Memorial Field.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Methacton wins low-scoring battle with Boyertown, 10-7

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It was a test of how stalwart the defenses were Friday. It was a test on which Methacton got a higher grade than Boyertown. With scoring drives for both teams few and far between, the Warriors made their limited opportunities hold up for a 10-7 win to cap the school’s Homecoming Night festivities.
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead

PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

O’Brien leads offensive onslaught as Plymouth-Whitemarsh routs William Tennent

Warrington>>> Four was the number of the night for the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials in the first half. Four of their seven touchdown drives took four plays or less. Their offensive explosion helped them jump out to a 49-0 lead by the end of the half en route to a 57-7 win over the William Tennent Panthers at Eugene J. Grossi Athletic Complex.
WARMINSTER, PA
papreplive.com

Defense and special teams shine in Downingtown East win over Academy Park

DOWNINGTOWN>>If you were late to Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night, you missed a lot. Both Downingtown East and visiting Academy Park (3-5) scored within the first couple minutes of the game, but after that initial burst by the Knights, it was all East as the Cougars (6-1 overall, 1-0 Ches-Mont) cruised to a 34—6 victory.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Milone’s three goals keep Notre Dame cruising

Academy of Notre Dame sailed to its fourth Inter-Ac League field hockey win against no losses Friday, as Saylor Milone’s three goals sparked a 5-1 road victory over Episcopal Academy. Charly Bruder got the scoring started for EA in the first quarter, but after that it was all Irish....
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)

The sophomore runner finished first at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race with a school record time of 17:42, and helping the Fords to place sixth as a team. She also finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash this fall by a wide margin. Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
HAVERFORD, PA

