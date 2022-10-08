Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin gets wake up call in win over CR South
UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin entered Friday night’s game against Council Rock South with a 6-0 record. The Cardinals had wins against Kennett by 24, CB West by 28, North Penn by four, Bensalem by 26, Wissahickon by 47 and Council Rock North by 28. A 26.16 average margin...
papreplive.com
Strong pass defense lifts Hill School football, 42-20 over Peddie
POTTSTOWN >> The Hill School defense knew that Peddie School would be doing a lot of passing on Saturday afternoon and prepared for that eventuality all week. And though knowing what is coming and being able to do something about it are sometimes two different things, the Rams’ hard work in practice paid off in a big way with four interceptions – two of them returned for touchdowns – in a 42-20 Mid-Atlantic Prep League win at Dell Field.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Oct. 8): Methacton’s Hana Nouaime, Alice Liange win PAC doubles championship
Top-seeded Hana Nouaime and Alice Liange — the reigning PIAA Class 3A doubles champions — won the Pioneer Athletic Conference doubles championship for Methacton at Perkiomen Valley. Nouaime and Liange defeated Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore and Alexis Luo with a pair of 6-1 sets in the semis before outdueling...
papreplive.com
Defense rises for Avon Grove in shutout of Bishop Shanahan
WEST GROVE >> Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Avon Grove Stadium, the host Red Devils used a suffocating defense and a big day from backup quarterback Owen Yoder to win their third straight game as the Red Devils shutout Bishop Shanahan, 14-0, in a Ches-Mont League National Division game on Homecoming Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Unionville, Henderson duos prevail at Ches-Mont Doubles Tournament
Westtown >> At the two Ches-Mont Girls Tennis Doubles Tournaments this weekend, the theme was repeat champions. A pair of twins, Unionville juniors Emma and Allie Stanislawczyk, captured their second consecutive Ches-Mont American Division doubles title Saturday. One day earlier, the West Chester Henderson duo of senior Kaitlyn Evans and...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals
PAC Doubles: Methacton placed a pair of teams in the semifinals on Friday. Defending PIAA 3A champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang lost just two games in two matches, defeating Boyertown’s Lauren Campbell/Lila Schmid 10-0 in second round and then dispatching Upper Perk’s Hope Thompson/Madelyn Dyer 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 seeds Morgan Coupe/Anika Suresh had a little more trouble, winning 10-3 in the first round against Pottsgrove’s Rachel Lilliendahl/Alaina Hathaway. Then the challenge came. Coupe and Suresh survived Perk Valley’s No. 6 seeds Smiki Satrusalya/Ananya Sudarshan 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in a heated quarterfinal matchup. Nouaime and Liang will face the No. 4 seeds Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore/Alexis Luo in the semis on Saturday, while Coupe and Suresh will face the No. 2 seeds Spring-Ford’s No. 1 team of Evelyn Mejia/Cady Krause.
papreplive.com
Upper Moreland’s Broderick eyes strong finish, Wissahickon’s McLean eyes new beginning
AMBLER >> Stephen Broderick and Jalen McLean had something in common on Friday night. Broderick, the Upper Moreland senior, and McLean, the Wissahickon junior, may be at different points in their respective careers with their teams at different points of contention but the two were undeniably the center of attention for their squads as they faced off. The do-everything Broderick is hoping to end his career right and carry the Golden Bears on a playoff run while the emerging McLean is hoping to be the part of something new with the rebuilding Trojans.
papreplive.com
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle
PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
RELATED PEOPLE
papreplive.com
Upper Perkiomen explodes in second half of 38-12 win over Pottstown
POTTSTOWN >> Upper Perkiomen had numerous opportunities to score in the first half Friday night at Pottstown, only to be stopped time after time by the aggressive Trojan defense. But a blocked punt, a recovered fumble and a failed fake punt gave the Indians even more chances to score after the intermission. And this time they did not fail, as they wiped out a 9-point deficit and more in a 38-12 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division win at Grigg Memorial Field.
papreplive.com
Pennridge can’t finish rally, falls to Pennsbury for 3rd straight close loss
BRISTOL TWP. >> Down three points late in the fourth quarter, the Pennridge football team had a second-and-goal just two yards for the end zone. Pennsbury, however, did not yield. The Falcons defense knocked the Rams back on consecutive plays and after a penalty pushed the ball to the 13,...
papreplive.com
Boys Cross Country: Patrick Lawson keeps Haverford’s Delcos streak alive
UPPER PROVIDENCE — Patrick Lawson admitted feeling a little pressure as he lined up for the start of the 58th Delaware County cross country championships Saturday at Rose Tree Park. As the top runner for Haverford a lot was expected of the All-Delco senior. The last three individual boys...
papreplive.com
Methacton wins low-scoring battle with Boyertown, 10-7
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It was a test of how stalwart the defenses were Friday. It was a test on which Methacton got a higher grade than Boyertown. With scoring drives for both teams few and far between, the Warriors made their limited opportunities hold up for a 10-7 win to cap the school’s Homecoming Night festivities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead
PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
papreplive.com
O’Brien leads offensive onslaught as Plymouth-Whitemarsh routs William Tennent
Warrington>>> Four was the number of the night for the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials in the first half. Four of their seven touchdown drives took four plays or less. Their offensive explosion helped them jump out to a 49-0 lead by the end of the half en route to a 57-7 win over the William Tennent Panthers at Eugene J. Grossi Athletic Complex.
papreplive.com
Defense and special teams shine in Downingtown East win over Academy Park
DOWNINGTOWN>>If you were late to Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night, you missed a lot. Both Downingtown East and visiting Academy Park (3-5) scored within the first couple minutes of the game, but after that initial burst by the Knights, it was all East as the Cougars (6-1 overall, 1-0 Ches-Mont) cruised to a 34—6 victory.
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Milone’s three goals keep Notre Dame cruising
Academy of Notre Dame sailed to its fourth Inter-Ac League field hockey win against no losses Friday, as Saylor Milone’s three goals sparked a 5-1 road victory over Episcopal Academy. Charly Bruder got the scoring started for EA in the first quarter, but after that it was all Irish....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papreplive.com
Football: Jack Westburg’s short night doesn’t lack tradition in GV victory
CONCORD — Jack Westburg has been going to football games at Garnet Valley since he was in third grade. Having two older brothers – Nick, in the class of 2019, and Alex in 2020 – who played prominent roles for the Jaguars will tend to monopolize your Friday night plans.
papreplive.com
Football: Jihad Cave, Kaleel Mclaughlin help Upper Darby hold off Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN SQUARE — The signals were coming daily, the thuds defining every football practice at Upper Darby High. One night, the Royals believed, their defense would show the ability to be one of the best in the Central League. Friday was that night, a 7-6 victory over Marple Newtown...
papreplive.com
Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
The sophomore runner finished first at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race with a school record time of 17:42, and helping the Fords to place sixth as a team. She also finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash this fall by a wide margin. Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley slugs past Spring-Ford, gains top spot in PAC Liberty
GRATERFORD >> As Perkiomen Valley honored some 38 seniors — football players, team managers, and cheerleaders — before Friday’s game, the public address announcer read each senior’s “favorite moment” of their PV athletic career. At least one Viking is already looking for a redo.
Comments / 0