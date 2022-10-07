Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Critical race theory is all about conformity
Proponents of critical race theory continue to frame resistance to it in the classroom as racist. In an interview with Education Week, Margaret Thornton, an assistant professor at Old Dominion University in Virginia, characterized opposition to critical race theory as a "whitelash" and a "racist attempt to silence educators." She insists that in spite of these attacks, she'll keep teaching the "truth about oppression" in the United States.
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
AOL Corp
'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education
If it were not for the dozens of bright-eyed, energetic fourth- and fifth-grade Florida students that Michelle Lucas teaches math and science to each and every day, she’s unsure she would have stuck with her job as a Broward County public school teacher so long. Historically low pay made...
TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response
Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
Teachers Are Sharing The Shocking Parent-Teacher Conferences They've Had That They're Still Shaking Their Heads About
"She complained that I hadn't told her kid that cheating wasn't allowed!"
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
‘Girls Who Code’ books now banned in schools thanks to conservative moms organization
The popular children's book series about a group of young girls and their adventures in their after-school coding club, "Girls Who Code," has been added to the ever-growing list of banned books in schools. And now the series founder is speaking out against the move and its direct impact on young girls.
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
CNN journalists apologise for entering site of deadly Thai nursery attack
CNN journalists who entered the Thai day care where more than 20 children were killed in a massacre have issued apologies for their coverage.On Thursday, a pair of journalists from the US news outlet entered the site where a former policeman killed 36 people, most of whom were pre-schoolers, during a knife and gun rampage at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan. The mass killing, considered to be one of the deadliest carried out in the Southeast Asian nation, was carried out in a small farming community in Thailand’s northeast. The suspect in the murders, a former...
Teacher unions are the real ‘dark money’ players in school board races
My father served for more than a decade on the school board in the small town where I grew up. I can tell you firsthand that there always have been contentious issues locally — over teacher pay, property taxes, where funding goes, curriculum issues, and more. But the internet...
What Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Cases Mean For The Future Of Black And Brown College Students
From enrollment to graduation rates, a ban on affirmative action has outsized consequences for students who are not white. The post What Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Cases Mean For The Future Of Black And Brown College Students appeared first on NewsOne.
Psychiatric Times
Teachers on Edge
Here’s why educators are walking away from the profession they love. Teachers often describe being called to their profession. For them, teaching is a way of life that defines who they are. A teacher may teach others how to learn, but their deeper calling is to encourage students to believe in themselves. Through unwavering optimism and hope, teachers have the power to change the world, 1 student at a time.
Schools and Students Would Be Better Off With More Bibles in the Classroom | Opinion
The Bible's presence in public school went back as far as the arrival of the Puritans.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon’s largest Mandarin preschool: Chinese immigrants preserve culture through early education
In her preschool class at Goodtime Chinese School, Caroline Wang and her classmates perform the children’s sing-along with accompanying motions, “头 肩膀 膝盖 脚, 膝盖 脚.” Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes. The 4-year-old’s bedazzled sneakers...
Washington Examiner
Big Medicine joins the conservative censorship campaign
You’ve heard of Big Tech censoring or quashing orthodox views on hot-button issues such as abortion and radical gender theory, but what about Big Medicine?. In a bold plea for censorship, the American Medical Association , American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Children’s Hospital Association sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking him "to investigate the increasing threats of violence against physicians, hospitals and families of children for providing and seeking evidence-based gender-affirming care," per their news release .
Phys.org
Children have biases toward different accents, new research shows
New research co-authored by a UTM professor shows that children may exhibit signs of accent-based biases as early as age five. In a journal article co-authored by UTM psychology professor Elizabeth Johnson, Melissa Paquette-Smith from the University of California Los Angeles, and Helen Buckler from the University of Nottingham, data revealed that children preferred teachers who have a local accent as opposed to regional or non-native accents.
