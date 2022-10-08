Read full article on original website
Champaign, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Notre Dame High School - Peoria football team will have a game with Centennial High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
Prep Football Recap for Oct. 7, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday. The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season. Here are the week 7 scores: Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0 Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, […]
thechampaignroom.com
Make no mistake: Bret Bielema’s Illini have arrived
Saturday night’s gutsy win in front of a sea of orange delivered a resounding message: The losing ways of Illinois football are a thing of the past. Last week, Bret Bielema walked into Madison and brought Illinois its first win at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002. This week, he snapped an 8-game losing streak against Iowa dating back to 2008.
Herald & Review
Skyy Clark feeling like his old self in time to contribute to Illinois' backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind. It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear. He remembers hitting a three and...
starvedrock.media
Lack of rain affecting area rivers
With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
1470 WMBD
Legendary WEEK-TV weatherman Vic Burnett dies at age 91
PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
Central Illinois Proud
Nicor responds to gas leak in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nicor responded to a gas leak near Main and Monroe Streets in Bloomington Thursday. According to a City of Bloomington press release, Nicor became aware of the potential gas leak Thursday afternoon and identified the source. Crews immediately began working to repair the leak and...
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
wglt.org
Parking pains: Long overdue fines spark calls to change parking in downtown Bloomington
There's free parking in front of the Bryant Miller hair salon on the north end of downtown Bloomington for 90 minutes. Stylist Jill Lockwood said clients have to spend a minimum of two hours in the chair if they want highlights or other services. Those customers can either move their vehicle mid-appointment, or find four-hour parking — on the other side of a four-lane highway or several blocks away at the Market Street parking garage.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
25newsnow.com
Glen Avenue upgrades among road projects planned with latest Rebuild Illinois funding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois’ transportation secretary says he knows Glen Avenue needs a lot of work. Omer Osman is a long-time Peoria resident who earned a master’s degree at Bradley University. Thursday, Osman announced the Greater Peoria Region is getting several million dollars for road improvements...
1470 WMBD
Dehumidifier cause of mid-afternoon Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A faulty dehumidifier is to blame for a mid-afternoon fire in the central part of Peoria. Peoria Fire crews were called to the home around 1:45 P.M. Thursday, when a person inside the home heard an explosion in the basement and started to smell smoke, and called for help.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
25newsnow.com
Freeze Warning in effect tonight and tomorrow morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect tonight into tomorrow morning as lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. This weekend will be cool but quiet with highs near 60 tomorrow and closer to 70 on Sunday. Early next week will...
wcbu.org
Here's the price tag for the renamings of several Peoria schools
Since 2018, the Peoria Public Schools board of education has renamed seven of the district's 29 school buildings. But those new monikers didn't come without a significant price tag. That's according to invoices obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tally of the total expenses incurred...
