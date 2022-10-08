Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 28 West North Lane in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. This home is situated just a few blocks away from popular Fayette Street, enjoy the fact that you are in walking distance to shops, restaurants and the park the train station is nearby and it's a quick commute to the city! As you enter the home you are greeted by a spacious and light-filled living room with plenty of windows and hardwood flooring ..The well-appointed kitchen features a window over the sink that you will love, it allows you to enjoy the view of your yard. This home offers 3 bedrooms with ample closet space. The hall bathroom rounds out this floor. This level also opens up to the backyard with plenty of green making entertaining a breeze. As if all of this wasn't enough, this home is located in the award-winning Colonial School district and situated just minutes from the many and varied dining and entertainment options that Conshohocken has to offer. Plymouth Meeting, King of Prussia, Ambler, and Chestnut Hill are all nearby. It's also a short distance to I-76, the PA Turnpike, and Route 476. If you prefer the train or bus, the Spring Mill and Conshohocken regional rail train stations and other convenient public transit are nearby. Don't delay in seeing this home and the chance to make it your own! Offering off-street parking thanks to the front driveway and garage.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO