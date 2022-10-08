ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

WVNews

Marshall football preview: Herd hosts Louisiana in primetime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Going into last weekend on a two game losing streak (34-31 at Bowling Green, 16-7 at Troy), the Marshall Thundering Herd got back into the win column at home against FCS Gardner-Webb 28-7. They defeated the Bulldogs thanks to a complete performance from both the offensive and the defensive units, racking up 421 yards of offense while giving up just 143.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Jolynn Marra

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WV News) — Jolynn Marra, of Charleston, West Virginia, also known as Jo, JoJo, Jo Mama, and Aunt Jo, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, after a valiant battle with a prolonged illness, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Jolynn was born on January 23, 1969,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District's annual meeting and banquet

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WVNews) — Over 120 people attended the annual Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting and banquet held Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 at the Blakeslee Center in Middleport. Roy R. Vaughan, Langsville, was elected to serve a three-year term on the Meigs SWCD Board of Supervisors. He will replace long-time board member and current vice-chairman Bill Baer in January.
MIDDLEPORT, OH

