Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Marshall football preview: Herd hosts Louisiana in primetime
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Going into last weekend on a two game losing streak (34-31 at Bowling Green, 16-7 at Troy), the Marshall Thundering Herd got back into the win column at home against FCS Gardner-Webb 28-7. They defeated the Bulldogs thanks to a complete performance from both the offensive and the defensive units, racking up 421 yards of offense while giving up just 143.
WVNews
West Virginia ornament contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to parti…
WVNews
Jolynn Marra
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WV News) — Jolynn Marra, of Charleston, West Virginia, also known as Jo, JoJo, Jo Mama, and Aunt Jo, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, after a valiant battle with a prolonged illness, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Jolynn was born on January 23, 1969,...
WVNews
Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting and banquet
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WVNews) — Over 120 people attended the annual Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting and banquet held Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 at the Blakeslee Center in Middleport. Roy R. Vaughan, Langsville, was elected to serve a three-year term on the Meigs SWCD Board of Supervisors. He will replace long-time board member and current vice-chairman Bill Baer in January.
Comments / 0