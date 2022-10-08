HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Going into last weekend on a two game losing streak (34-31 at Bowling Green, 16-7 at Troy), the Marshall Thundering Herd got back into the win column at home against FCS Gardner-Webb 28-7. They defeated the Bulldogs thanks to a complete performance from both the offensive and the defensive units, racking up 421 yards of offense while giving up just 143.

