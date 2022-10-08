Read full article on original website
Crowd comes out for Ring on the River
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crow” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
Sharon Doolin
Sharon Darlene Doolin, 74, of Ironton, passed away Oct. 8, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. She went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with cancer. Sharon was born March 10, 1948, the daughter of the late Rev. Samuel and Shirley (Gullett)...
‘The mom and pop shop for horror’
An abandoned video rental store sounds like a potential setting for a horror movie. And for someone who loves those types of films, like Catlettsburg native, Chris Kirby, it helped spark a business idea. “My wife and I were driving by the old Blockbuster in Ashland one day, and I...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Hillbillies give thanks to Food Fair manager
Members of El Hasa Shriners Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8 presented a plaque to Doug Hankins, manager of the Ironton Food Fair on Wednesday, in recognition of what the group said was “their unwavering support for the Ironton Hillbillies and the Children of Shriners Hospitals.”
Anita Turley
Anita Sue Turley, 83, of Crown City, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
Hometown Hero | Educators collect donations of gently used formal attire for students
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Some of the fondest memories for teenagers are being able to attend homecoming, a dance, or prom, but it’s not always financially feasible for every family. “It’s from hair and makeup to jewelry to the dress and being able to go to dinner and...
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
DeWine visits AmSty in Ironton
Friday was National Manufacturing Day and, to mark the occasion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Lawrence County. The governor paid a visit to AmSty in Ironton, where he and staff took a tour of the facility. It was one of a number of visits he made on...
KDMC shows off MAKO
King’s Daughters Portsmouth Orthopedics and Sports Medicine hosted a Meet the Mako event last Tuesday to educate community members about the robotic-arm assisted surgery system. During the event, at King’s Daughters Ohio, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth, orthopedic surgeons Brock Johnson, M.D., and Gerry Trinidad, M.D., gave an informational talk...
Portsmouth Public Libray recommendations — Oct. 10
The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688. We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker: Duchess Day Radley...
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September. The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10. They’re asking that anyone with […]
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash
UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
Thousands of dollars lost to scammers in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he has had an uptick in unsettling calls to his office this month. “I got three phone calls in about two days about people who had received either emails or phone calls or something and all three of these people lost a substantial amount of money,” he said.
