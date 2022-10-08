ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Oak Drive home in Mount Airy closes at $900,000

By Susan Guynn
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
This open concept layout home has hardwood floors, a large solarium and an attached two-car garage. Courtesy photo

Closing at $900,000, the house at 12645 W. Oak Drive, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed at $899,900. This 4,200-square-foot home sits on a 2.5-plus acre partially wooded lot. The main level features hardwood floors, an open concept layout between the chef’s kitchen and the family room. There is also a large solarium, living room, half bath and stately dining room. The upper level primary bedroom features a separate sitting room, en suite bathroom and a fireplace. There are three more large bedrooms and another full bath on this level. The rear of the home features a massive patio just off the kitchen door, mature landscaping and a attached two-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
