Funeral arrangements made for star football player shot outside of Dave & Busters in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced for the teen who was shot and killed as he walked out of Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Oct. 5. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was a star football...
Gwinnett man arrested in double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Gwinnett County man has been charged in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
Free health fair offers screenings for metro residents on Sunday
Do you know your blood pressure numbers? Or do you need a flu shot or dental screening?...
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
WXIA 11 Alive
Woman killed at Gwinnett County construction site identified
Her body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday evening. Edward Smith is wanted for felony murder.
Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22
MARIETTA — Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22. The festival will run from from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park at 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. Attendees will drive through the area seeing decorated vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone while...
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery
Horror struck a Henry County steakhouse in 2019 when three masked men stormed in with guns, forcing patrons to hide unde...
WXIA 11 Alive
Heavy police presence in Clayton County
The 11Alive Skytracker is on the scene of Flat Shoals road and Riverdale road. Limited details from police.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are available for adoption in Clayton County
These dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
Griffin woman died in wreck in late September
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post Griffin woman died in wreck in late September appeared first on Polk Today.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
Monroe Local News
Suspect and GSP K9 die in officer-involved shootout in Clayton County
College Park, GA (October 7, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of investigation has been called in to investigate the 93rd officer involved shooting in Georgia this year. Today;s incident took place in College Park and involved Georgia State troopers and Clayton County Police after an alleged murder suspect was spotted and Clayton County Police and GSP troopers attempted a traffic stop. One man was shot and died at the scene and a K9 named “Figo” was also shot and died. No officers were injured during the incident.
3 Persons Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Covington (Convington, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal accident was reported in Covington on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
