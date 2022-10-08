Keys lizard proposed for Endangered Species List

One of the Florida Keys smallest creatures is about to receive some big protection.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the Florida Keys mole skink as threatened under the Endangered Species Act because development, sea level rise, coastal erosion and severe storms have claimed most of the coastline where the small, sleek Florida Keys mole skink makes its home.

The proposal includes establishing critical habitat and a 4(d) rule that will tailor protections for the species and help support its conservation needs. The Service seeks public comments on this proposal until Nov. 28.

“The slim-bodied, tan Florida Keys mole skink reaches 5 inches long at most and sports a brightly tinted pinkish-red tail,” the Fish and Wildlife Service press release stated. “Its tiny legs and five-toed feet propel it through the sandy shores of the Keys, burrowing under leaves, rocks and washed-up beach vegetation. They dine on roaches, spiders and crickets. Scientists believe mother skinks stay with their nests, licking and turning their eggs until they hatch. These secretive lizards are only found on 23 islands of the Keys.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to designate 7,067 acres of habitat for the Florida Keys mole skink, which includes 545 acres outside the areas it now inhabits to accommodate for habitat loss within the next 20 years from sea level rise. Most of the acres proposed, 84 percent, are already designated critical habitat for the American crocodile, Bartram’s scrub-hairstreak butterfly, Cape Sable thoroughwort, Florida leafwing butterfly, Florida semaphore cactus, loggerhead sea turtle, and piping plover, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Critical habitat designations encourage incorporating a species’ conservation into land management,” the Fish and Wildlife Service stated. “Private land ownership within the proposed designation for the Florida Keys mole skink comprises 901 acres, or 13 percent of the proposed designation.”

Designating critical habitat under the ESA does not affect private landowners unless they implement an action involving federal funds, permits, or activities. It doesn’t affect land ownership or establish a refuge, wilderness, reserve, preserve or other conservation area, nor does it allow the government or public to access private lands. Federal agencies that undertake, fund or permit activities that could affect critical habitat must consult with the Service to make sure their actions do not adversely modify or destroy it.

For threatened species, the Fish and Wildlife Service may use the flexibility provided under Section 4(d) of the ESA to tailor take prohibitions for the conservation of the species. This targeted approach helps reduce regulatory burdens by allowing specific activities that do not significantly harm the species, or are beneficial, while focusing conservation efforts on the threats to recovery. The agency may identify exclusions under section 4(b)(2) of the ESA based on new information and public comments.

The proposal follows a 2020 legal victory by the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Protection for this rare little lizard with a bright pink tail is coming at virtually the last possible moment,” said Elise Bennett, Florida director and attorney at the Center. “I’m so relieved that the Fish and Wildlife Service finally acknowledged how quickly sea-level rise and development could wipe out the skink and so many other species in the Keys. That’s a crucial first step. Now it’s time to get to work securing this amazing lizard’s future.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service found the skink is threatened by “rapid and intense shifts in climate” including sea-level rise, more frequent high tides, and storms of increasing intensity, which destroy the lizard’s dry, sandy, coastal habitat in the Florida Keys. By 2060, the agency projects that 72% to 88% of the skink’s remaining habitat could be lost to sea-level rise alone. Development and associated human activities further threaten the rare lizard’s survival, according to .the Center for Biological Diversity.

The Center first petitioned to protect the Florida Keys mole skink under the Endangered Species Act in 2010.

In 2017 the Fish and Wildlife Service inexplicably determined the Florida Keys mole skink did not warrant Endangered Species Act protections. Following the Center for Biological Diversity’s lawsuit, a federal district judge rejected that determination in 2020. The judge found that the agency had failed to justify its decision in light of available science showing sea-level rise driven by climate change would inundate much of the species’ habitat across its range.

“My recent visits to the Keys have felt like part of a long and heartbreaking goodbye to the skink,” said Bennett. “But this decision gives me hope. It opens the door to a slew of protections that will give this rare and beautiful lizard a fighting chance.”

To submit comments, visit the Federal Rulemaking Portal and in the search box enter FWS-R4-ES-2022-0104, which is the docket number for this rulemaking. Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Nov. 28, 2022.

By hard copy, submit by U.S. mail or hand-delivery to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS-R4-ES-2022-0104; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: BPHC; 5275 Leesburg Pike; Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.

The agency must receive requests for public hearings in writing at the address shown below by Nov. 14, 2022.

For further information contact Lourdes Mena, Classification and Recovery Division Manager, 904-731-3134,

