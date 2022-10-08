County creates new transit director position

The Monroe County government has created and filled a new transit director position at $197,000 a year plus benefits, but the county does not have buses or a transportation department, yet.

Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi announced this week that the county has hired Richard Clark from Ponte Vedra Beach as the new county transit executive director.

This is the second new director position the county has created in a year. Earlier this year, the county added a new park and recreation director position at $138,000 a year. At $197,000, Clark is the third highest paid department director at the county currently, following Airports Director Richard Strickland and Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson.

Clark has an extensive background in public service and was previously the director of economic development for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, where he developed sustainable transit initiatives, Gastesi said. He was also an elected official for 10 years in Duval County. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Florida.

“Richard has the experience and expertise to help Monroe County solve one of our largest challenges with transportation, and he appears to be the perfect match for what we are looking for in this new position,” Gastesi said. “His passion and understanding of safe and sustainable transportation will benefit our residents and visitors, and his experience at the local, state and federal level should prove to be a great resource for Monroe County.”

County Mayor David Rice and commissioners Holly Raschein, Craig Cates, Michelle Coldiron and Jim Scholl said the county government has made traffic and public transportation a priority in recent years and appear to support the new position. The commissioners acknowledged the salary is high, but the cost of living in the Florida Keys has gone up dramatically and the county has to pay more to lure and keep department heads, they said.

Rice, the commissioners and county staff have begun pondering creating a transit authority to oversee transportation programs and issues in the Keys. The county currently does not have a transportation or transit department. The county does provide transportation for seniors. The City of Key West provides bus service between Key West and Marathon.

The Dade-Monroe Express provides 17 buses between the Keys and Homestead, providing nearly 1,000 workforce trips a day. Six of the 17 buses go as far as Marathon, while the others stop in Islamorada, county government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.

Earlier this year, the Monroe County Commission approved a series of recommendations designed to help alleviate traffic on U.S. 1. for the Florida Department of Transportation to include in its five-year work plan.

The highest-ranked items from that list include adding bus stops and improving associated amenities, enhancing cycling lanes and pedestrian facilities, improving problematic intersections, adding more turn lanes and signage, potentially changing the Upper Keys weigh station, prioritizing Snake Creek Bridge reconstruction as a fixed-span bridge, improving and increasing public transit opportunities, including the possible development of “park and rides,” and considering a Miami-Key West water ferry service.

In 2021, the county hosted public input workshops and online questionnaires to put together a Transportation Master Plan. The final product had 183 projects on the solutions list, of which 58 were already in the current FDOT work program. Before the process was completed, the county created the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee, which has a representative from each of the five municipalities in Monroe County and one from the county, to rank the projects.

The elected boards of the county and municipalities narrowed their concerns to the top 10 to 15 for each area. County staff then merged the collective results to 36 items, which the committee ranked and the commission approved.

Rice has championed the transportation issue and led the discussion.

“We have taken this as far as we can,” Rice said. “We are not experts. Now we have one.”

Cates called the new transit director position an “investment” in public transportation. Coldiron said the county needs a person whose “sole job is transportation.” Raschein said that Clark will “shepherd” ideas in the plan sent to FDOT.

Clark will have the key responsibilities of developing plans and programs to deliver cost-effective, high-quality, innovative public transportation options to the people of Monroe County and the many communities served. Clark started on Sept. 19.

Clark has put together an outline of a three-year to plan to create a county-backed public transportation system that includes identifying needs, services and bus stops.

