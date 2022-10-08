Calling all Artists

The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. announces its Call to Artists for the 2023 Fine Art Auction.

This coming year, the auction will be held on March 12, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. The Call to Artists and submission for artwork closes at midnight Nov. 18.

Online applications and accompanying photos can be submitted at http://www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Dec. 15. The art dropoff is Feb. 25, with the auction preview hosted at TSKW from March 2 through auction night on March 12.

Only 50 entries will be accepted due to space and time limitations.