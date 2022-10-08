Read full article on original website
Texas teen's grandmother turns him in to San Antonio police for allegedly shooting man
A San Antonio teenager was arrested and charged after his grandmother turned him in after he allegedly shot his sister's boyfriend in the leg in a drug-fueled argument on Sunday.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by terminated San Antonio police officer
DA Joe Gonzales says his staff is waiting on case files to decide whether to pursue charges against the former officer.
fox7austin.com
New details released in abduction of 1-year-old girl in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - New details have been released in the August abduction of one-year-old Saylor Tucker. Her biological mother 22-year-old Jessica Renee Skelton has been charged with interference with child custody, a state-jail felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. August 24 to report...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after shooting sisters boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend during an argument, San Antonio police said. At 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Military Drive for a shooting in progress. According to the sister’s call, her brother shot her...
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Why some family members are frustrated with Live Oak Police after body was discovered in tunnel
LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning in Live Oak, according to a press release. Live Oak Police received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road. Officers arrived on the...
myfoxzone.com
Woman shot in back of head while driving on San Antonio's northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back of her head while driving just northwest of downtown early Monday morning. It happened around 3:34 a.m. on Fredericksburg Road at Gardina Street near Balcones Heights. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a...
KENS 5
'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 26 around 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, not far from South Callaghan Road and Highway 90.
KSAT 12
Three more teens in custody after 25-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens are now in custody after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in West Bexar County nearly a week ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects was named Saturday -- 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, and...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County offering free mental health services amid mental health crisis in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - Nine out of ten adults believe there's a mental health crisis in the U.S., that's according to a recent poll. On World Mental Health Day, experts say it's time to erase stigma and raise awareness of these issues. But many Americans are not getting the help they...
VIDEO: Cop who shot teen eating a burger in a parking lot has been fired
A San Antonio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him firing multiple shots at a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger.
KSAT 12
Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
KVUE
She's under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary shooting. Now she's been hired by Uvalde CISD.
SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD. CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy....
KSAT 12
Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
foxsanantonio.com
Police Department mourning death of Captain who served the City of Seguin for 39 years
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department announced the sudden passing of Police Captain Miguel Rosas. Captain Miguel Rosas proudly served the City of Seguin for 39 years before retiring in 2008 at the rank of Captain with the Seguin Police Department. “He served the community selflessly and with...
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Woman hit ex's wife with metal pipe at H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says
She also stabbed her ex with a screwdriver, police say.
