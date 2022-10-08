ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

New details released in abduction of 1-year-old girl in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - New details have been released in the August abduction of one-year-old Saylor Tucker. Her biological mother 22-year-old Jessica Renee Skelton has been charged with interference with child custody, a state-jail felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. August 24 to report...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Education
Comal County, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Government
Comal County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
County
Comal County, TX
KSAT 12

Teen arrested after shooting sisters boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend during an argument, San Antonio police said. At 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Military Drive for a shooting in progress. According to the sister’s call, her brother shot her...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Elementary School#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Isd#Title Ix#School Board#Comal Isd#P E#Child Protective Services#Smiths
KENS 5

'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
HELOTES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KSAT 12

Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death

SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy