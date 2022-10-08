Howl-o-Ween

A Howl-o-Ween Trunk or Treat celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. today at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. This will serve as an animal shelter adoption event and donation drive. It will include dog-friendly and kid-friendly treats, a dog costume contest as well as a free rabies clinic.

Rabies vaccinations

Pitt County Animal Services, Greenville Animal Protective Services and SPAY Today will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic for the first 500 dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. toda, at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 2564 Mill St. To comply with requirements, visit pittcountync.gov/rabiesclinic or call PCAS at 902-1725.

Canine Crawl

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its 21st annual Canine Crawl from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Greenville Town Common, 1-5 E. First St. The event which will serves as a fundraiser for the Humane Society, will feature music, games, and the vendor village. There is no charge to attend. Visit hsecarolina.org.

Mutt strutters

Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.

‘Rover Nights’

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.

To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from staff before scheduling for pickup.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.