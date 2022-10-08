ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Fire fund-raiser to be held

The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

Local businesses Conch Town Records, the Green Parrot Bar, and We’ve Got the Keys have teamed up to organize a fundraising benefit for residents displaced by a Sept. 28 fire that destroyed a complex located at 3201 Flagler Ave.

The fundraiser will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Green Parrot Bar. Musicians Nick Brownell, Turner Harrison, Tony Baltimore, Jesse Wagner, Gary Hempsey, Henry Lysy, and Randy Stindt will perform and the host will be local radio personality Bill Hoebee.

Those wishing to donate can do so at the event, or via a PayPal link set up at http://www.FantasyFest.com, or by delivering/mailing a check made out to “We’ve Got the Keys” to 922 Caroline St. All proceeds will be distributed directly to the displaced residents.

For information, contact Nadene Grossman Orr at We’ve Got the Keys at 305-295-9112.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF A FANTASY FEST PARADE FLOAT

Christie Fifer excels at rallying and galvanizing teams. When Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on Big Pine Key and surrounding areas in 2017, the professional artist and former high school teacher strapped on a tool belt, laced up some work boots and orchestrated a chainsaw-wielding, mud-slinging, earth-moving team of volunteers. Now, following Hurricane Ian, she’s simultaneously mucking out her sea-water wet Key West home and orchestrating a hot-glue wielding, float-building, costume-bedazzling team of creators for the “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos” themed 2022 Bud Light Fantasy Fest parade, set to march down Duval Street on Oct.29.
KEY WEST, FL
