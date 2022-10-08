Fire fund-raiser to be held

Local businesses Conch Town Records, the Green Parrot Bar, and We’ve Got the Keys have teamed up to organize a fundraising benefit for residents displaced by a Sept. 28 fire that destroyed a complex located at 3201 Flagler Ave.

The fundraiser will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Green Parrot Bar. Musicians Nick Brownell, Turner Harrison, Tony Baltimore, Jesse Wagner, Gary Hempsey, Henry Lysy, and Randy Stindt will perform and the host will be local radio personality Bill Hoebee.

Those wishing to donate can do so at the event, or via a PayPal link set up at http://www.FantasyFest.com, or by delivering/mailing a check made out to “We’ve Got the Keys” to 922 Caroline St. All proceeds will be distributed directly to the displaced residents.

For information, contact Nadene Grossman Orr at We’ve Got the Keys at 305-295-9112.