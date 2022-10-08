ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

nope
2d ago

Why bother handcuffing them? They’re just going to be released to the adults that raised them to be savages

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Man Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Two Shootings in Roxbury

Boston police are investigating two shootings in Roxbury on Monday. One happened near 2990 Washington Street. The victim, a man, was found behind the building with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was found in an apartment on Cobden Street. That person's injuries are not life-threatening. It is not yet clear...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
commonwealthmagazine.org

Time for Boston sports team owners to up their civil rights game

HAVEN’T WE HAD enough racist behavior in the seats of Boston’s pro sports venues?. Segregationist management practices and racial animus in the stands are as old as pro sports in our city. From avowed segregationist owners like George Preston Marshall (Boston Braves-cum-Washington Commanders) and Thomas Yawkey (Red Sox) to the second balcony in the old Garden being known to all as “N-word Heaven,” to Bill Russell and his family being left on their own to face racial attacks, it starts to feel woven into the fabric. As recently as this summer, LeBron James was the latest Black athlete to remind us of this tradition, when he described Boston fans as “racist as fuck.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fourth person arrested in connection with shooting near Charlestown graduation

BOSTON - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that terrified families at the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony this spring. The ceremony was cut short in June when gunshots were heard nearby. Nobody was hurt. Boston Police said 21-year-old Austilino Pereira of Dorchester was arrested Friday. During a search of his home, officers recovered a loaded firearm, drugs and money. Detectives have recovered three guns in connection with the investigation. Pereira was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. 
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#South End
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

6 teens, 1 man facing charges after fight breaks out at Boston playground

BOSTON -- Multiple teens and one adult were arrested at a playground in Boston Friday night. A large group of people was at the Carter Playground for a football game when a fight broke out around 8 p.m. Police said the following arrests were made: 16-year-old boy charged with affray 17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct  15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest 15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest 15-year-old boy charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest  Chiquela Howard, 37, of Weymouth, was also charged with disorderly...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Boston Police Respond To Large Friday Night Fight Near South End

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Police officers were in numbers in the area of Carter Playground Friday night, after a patrol unit stationed at a football game observed a large group of teenagers fighting on a nearby tennis court. According to the BPD, multiple juveniles were watching the fight...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘I Feel Kind of Numb': Quinnipiac Grad Killed in Fatal Crash Remembered by Best Friend

Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report

A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston

Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy