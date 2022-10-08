ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If ever there was a time to buy a lottery ticket in Wisconsin, the past week or so may have been it. Since the beginning of last week, two instant game players scratched their way to seven-digit prizes, while a Powerball ticket hit it big with a million-dollar win on Saturday night.
Y-105FM

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Aztalan State Park celebrates 75th anniversary of history, mystery of state’s first town

AZTALAN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Aztalan State Park recognized the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park Saturday morning. Robert Birmingham is the Volunteer Executive Director at the park. He took part in the anniversary celebrations, which included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission. “The state park preserves Wisconsin’s first town, which was...
wearegreenbay.com

Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Freeze warning in SE Wisconsin from 1am-8am Saturday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of southeast Wisconsin from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. We warm up a little by Saturday afternoon and continue warming into early next week with highs returning to seasonal by Sunday and Monday.
spectrumnews1.com

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Monday marks Wisconsin’s 4th annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Gov. Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as the holiday in 2019, saying Wisconsin recognizes and apologizes “for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American communities through the former federal Indian boarding school policies.”
WEAU-TV 13

Offices Closed on October 10th In Observance of Columbus Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE PRESS RELEASE) -Retail services at Post Offices across Wisconsin will be closed on Monday, October 10th in recognition of Columbus Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices...
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RACINE, WI

