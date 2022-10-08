ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: HS football highlights, scores from Oct. 7

By Harold Kuntz, Sean McDowell, PJ Green
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WN5cA_0iQvVlSc00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It feels like fall in Kansas City, and that can only mean one thing: Friday night football.

Get an inside look at our Game of the Week — Bishop Miege vs St. Thomas Aquinas — plus action from Tonganoxie vs Louisburg, Liberty North vs Blue Springs South, Odessa vs Center and much more.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz, Sean McDowell and PJ Green break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above.

