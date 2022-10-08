Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 8th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC football heats up despite the cool temperatures and UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater face off in Carson Park and UW-Stout hosts UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds also in action in volleyball and women’s soccer.
WEAU-TV 13
ERIC STELTER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The office staff of Gerber Collision & Glass would like to nominate our boss, Eric Stelter, for the Sunshine Award. He is the absolute best! Eric is always happy and full of energy and brightens our days with Monday Donuts and other sweet treats. Lunch is always better with Eric around. We don’t know what we would do without him!
WEAU-TV 13
STEPHANIE & BRADLEY COUTTS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Stephanie and Bradley Coutts for the Sunshine Award. Stephanie and her husband have an autistic son, Bradley. During the hectic chaos of our lives that was the pandemic, Stephanie began a wonderful mission that provided educational and emotional benefits for her son, through baking. As a result, Stephanie created Happy Cookie Day to share Bradley’s joy and love of baking with his community. As the past year has flown by, Stephanie and Bradley have brought thousands of smiles, much love, and joy into the homes of many. This community is beyond fortunate for the numerous blessings Stephanie and Bradley have bestowed upon us.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The local chapter of a non-profit got together to build beds at River Front Park in Chippewa Falls Saturday morning. The Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace came out to the park to 20 beds for children who need them. Derrick Laufenberg is...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset stung by one of MBC’s greatest comebacks
The Somerset football team looked to be in good shape, leading 52-20 in the third quarter of Friday’s home game against Amery. Then disaster struck. The Spartans made several critical mistakes and Amery turned unstoppable. The Warriors rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat Somerset, 62-58. This goes down as one of the highest scoring games in Middle Border Conference history.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a UTV crash in Prairie Farm Sunday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Daniel Anson and 61-year-old Gerry Beach, both of Prairie Farm, were flown to the hospital after being hurt in the crash, which was reported to deputies by a 911 call at 6:02 p.m. Sunday.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 53 near Rice Lake Saturday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that 79-year-old John Baier of Arkansaw died in the crash just south of Rice Lake. According to a release, deputies were notified...
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County fall recycling collection
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County is announcing they will be providing residents with a special clean-up to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescents bulbs, and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner. According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church holds concert for food pantry
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church hosted a free concert to raise money for its food pantry. The concert was performed by the group Songa, who performed original music and covers for freewill donations. Barbara Shorell, a volunteer with the church, said the ultimate goal...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Republicans hold 2nd annual Liberty Fest
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Republican Party hosted its second annual Liberty Fest at the Menard’s Expo Center Sunday afternoon. Republicans running for office had a chance to share their messages in the Chippewa Valley. “We’re here to get energized. It’s about 30 days to...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
Operation Christmas Child Fundraiser In Eau Claire
WEAU-TV 13
“Matilda the Musical”
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Matilda-The Musical”, October 14-16 and October 21-23 at the Mabel Tainter Theater. Directed by Katie Shay, musical direction by Jason Collins and Nathan Jacobson. Tickets are $23 Adults and $21 Student/Senior/Military (all prices include ticketing fees) “Based on the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Holding Virtual Public Involvement Meeting On Hwy 98 Pavement Replacement
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a pavement replacement project proposed in Clark County on WIS 98 from WIS 73 in the town of Eaton east to Helm Street in Loyal. The public is invited to go to the project...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
