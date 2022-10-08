Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston pulls off stunning 4th-quarter comeback, shocks Memphis
Houston rallied from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Memphis and won a game that might have saved tne tenure of head coach Dana Holgorsen. Clayton Tune threw a short touchdown pass to KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars an unlikely 33-32 win. Houston (3-3) scored 26 points in the fourh quarter and got two huge plays on special teams to contribute to the comeback.
Houston Fans Call for Coach Dana Holgorsen’s Firing During Memphis Game
College football Friday nights can be a lot of fun. For Houston fans, it has been a nightmare, and now they want Dana Holgorsen gone. The head coach took over in 2019, and it was good at first. However, this season has made things hard on fans. A 2-3 record heading into this matchup with Memphis did not help.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke And Houston To Tangle In A Closed Scrimmage
Some of you may recall that we’re not necessarily the biggest fans of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. On the one hand, he’s a native of North Carolina and a Lumbee, and we’re always happy for Lumbee success and we take a lot of pride in anyone from this state who succeeds in basketball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Huge second quarter determines blowout between Memorial, La Porte
LA PORTE – Senior Caleb Goodie put on a show for the Titans, both catching the ball and in the return game, leading Memorial to a convincing 54-34 win over La Porte in District 8-5A Division I action Friday night at Bulldog Stadium. “I thought we made some improvements,”...
Houston, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jersey Village High School football team will have a game with Cypress Ridge High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Port Arthur News
Game between Nederland, Santa Fe ends with double-digit margin of victory
SANTA FE – In a fast-paced game that alternated between long possessions and quick interceptions, Santa Fe’s 41-18 win over the Nederland Bulldogs was full of surprises. Santa Fe (4-2) gave Nederland (1-5) its second consecutive loss at Friday’s homecoming game at Indian Stadium. Junior quarterback Kase...
Southern University punishes Prairie View A&M in Dooley’s return
Southern University made easy work of the defending SWAC West champs on Saturday. The post Southern University punishes Prairie View A&M in Dooley’s return appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rosenberg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rosenberg. The Friendswood High School football team will have a game with Fulshear High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00. The Angleton High School football team will have a game with Terry High School on October 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
KHOU
Houston-area highway dedicated to Vanessa Guillén
A section of Highway 3 in southeast Houston was formally dedicated to Vanessa Guillén on Saturday, Oct. 3. This comes two years after she was murdered in Fort Hood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
KHOU
What are the biggest challenges facing Hispanics in Houston?
HOUSTON — Stephen Klineberg, the Founding Director for the Kinder Institute at Rice University, Conchita Reyes, board member for the Morales Foundation, and Randall Czarlinsky, Region Director for the Community of Conscience, discuss how Houston's socioeconomic challenges will reflect America's challenges in the coming decades. To learn more about...
Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?
· Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?. Larger districts do share large stadiums. However, larger school districts typically have competition fields on their high school sites that host their sub-varsity, soccer, and track meet.
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Actress returns to Houston to star in new film
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
cw39.com
Fight outside north Houston sports bar leads to a man shot, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight outside of a sports bar Sunday night in north Houston led to a shooting that has one person in the hospital, Harris County deputies said. Deputies were called to the Mi Jalisco Sport Bar, located at 9501 Airline Drive, near West Mount Houston Road, just after 10 p.m.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
Highway renamed & dedicated to late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
State officials announced the renaming of a portion of Highway 3 after the late Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.
Comments / 0