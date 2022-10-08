Read full article on original website
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
All lanes of I-85 reopen in Fulton County after wreck
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and ...
cobbcountycourier.com
Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences
The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest
COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
saportareport.com
Krog Street Tunnel to be Closed for Months
The debate on whether or not you should turn left from Dekalb onto Krog is settled for the moment — no lefts or rights. The popular local landmark Krog Street Tunnel will be closed for the next few months. Dekalb Avenue will also be partially closed due to the construction project.
Music festival to cause road closures throughout Alpharetta over weekend
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Wire and Wood Music Festival is back in downtown Alpharetta this Friday and Saturday, bringing road closures to some of the more well-traveled areas in the city. One of the more notable closures for drivers will occur at a section of State Route 9 between...
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
accesswdun.com
City of Suwanee breaks ground on expansion of Town Center on Main
The City of Suwanee broke ground on Sept. 26 on an expansion of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park. According to a press release from the city, the 25-acre site was purchased in 2002 as part of the community-driven comprehensive park and open space initiative. The Suwanee City Council then approved a master plan for the park in Sept. 2019, which will transform the area around the Suwanee Library, PlayTown Suwanee and Fire Station 13. The expansion will also lead to the rerouting of Main Street and median closure on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
atlantahomesmag.com
Summerhill’s Scene
Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near I-20 (DeKalb County, GA)
DeKalb County Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman. The crash happened on Gresham Road and I-20 at 7:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
cobbcounty.org
Phase 3 of South Barrett Reliever is UNDERWAY!
Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Woman carjacked after picking up ride-share passengers in downtown Atlanta
A woman driving for a ride-share company lost her wheels Sunday night after a passenger forced her from her vehicle at gunpoint, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Around 100K expected to flock to ATL Pride Parade
The Atlanta Pride Parade is underway. The huge event returns after being canceled for two years straight because of the pandemic. Atlanta police say they're expecting big crowds.
cohaitungchi.com
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
‘Profound delays’ expected on I-285 at Ga. 400. Here’s what you need to know
The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning Georgia drivers of what it calls “profound delays” for the next eight months at I-285 and Ga. 400. It’s one of metro Atlanta’s busiest interchanges, and transportation officials are asking motorists to avoid it if possible. What’s happening?: Starting...
Woman shot at Atlantic Station after group of men open fires, APD says
ATLANTA — A woman was sent to the hospital on Saturday night after she was shot in the leg at Atlantic Station, according to Atlanta Police Department. APD responded to 261 19th Street Northwest just before midnight in response to a call of shots fired. The victim was an innocent bystander when a nearby group of men opened fire, striking the woman. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was alert and breathing, authorities said.
