Atlanta, GA

Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences

The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
Krog Street Tunnel to be Closed for Months

The debate on whether or not you should turn left from Dekalb onto Krog is settled for the moment — no lefts or rights. The popular local landmark Krog Street Tunnel will be closed for the next few months. Dekalb Avenue will also be partially closed due to the construction project.
City of Suwanee breaks ground on expansion of Town Center on Main

The City of Suwanee broke ground on Sept. 26 on an expansion of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park. According to a press release from the city, the 25-acre site was purchased in 2002 as part of the community-driven comprehensive park and open space initiative. The Suwanee City Council then approved a master plan for the park in Sept. 2019, which will transform the area around the Suwanee Library, PlayTown Suwanee and Fire Station 13. The expansion will also lead to the rerouting of Main Street and median closure on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
Summerhill’s Scene

Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
Phase 3 of South Barrett Reliever is UNDERWAY!

Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta

By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area.
Woman shot at Atlantic Station after group of men open fires, APD says

ATLANTA — A woman was sent to the hospital on Saturday night after she was shot in the leg at Atlantic Station, according to Atlanta Police Department. APD responded to 261 19th Street Northwest just before midnight in response to a call of shots fired. The victim was an innocent bystander when a nearby group of men opened fire, striking the woman. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was alert and breathing, authorities said.
