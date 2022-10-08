The City of Suwanee broke ground on Sept. 26 on an expansion of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park. According to a press release from the city, the 25-acre site was purchased in 2002 as part of the community-driven comprehensive park and open space initiative. The Suwanee City Council then approved a master plan for the park in Sept. 2019, which will transform the area around the Suwanee Library, PlayTown Suwanee and Fire Station 13. The expansion will also lead to the rerouting of Main Street and median closure on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO